Donald Trump, the Joker, and the Toddler Pageant

Donald Trump remember what happened yesterday for a long long time, maybe even forever.
For by the time the day was over, he must have felt he was trapped in a bad Batman movie, and they were calling him The Joker and The Toddler.
First Robert Mueller arrested his old buddy, the grubby old Penguin Roger Stone.
Which as you can see left Trump trembling with anger, and paranoia.
Then he was humiliated by Nancy Pelosi. Again.
Who walked all over him, while Trump was forced to surrender and accept a deal to open the government that didn't include a border wall.
President Trump on Friday agreed to temporarily reopen the federal government without getting any new money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, retreating from the central promise of his presidency, for now, in the face of intense public anger.
The president’s humbling concession to the new realities of divided government brought the nation’s longest government shutdown to an end on its 35th day. It was a major victory for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who took charge of a new House Democratic majority just three weeks ago and kept her large caucus unified throughout the standoff.
And then, as if all of that wasn't bad enough, then there was Ann Coulter...
Stumbling out of her crypt to heap scorn on him, and call him a wimp.
While another far-right supporter Mike Cernovitch went even further.
Which strangely enough resembled what Paul Krugman seemed to suggest:
And although Trump sent out a late night tweet
And threatening another shutdown.
Nothing can change the fact that he CAVED.
And that his shutdown was a cruel joke.
What a debacle President Trump’s shutdown proved to be — what a toddler’s pageant of foot-stomping and incompetence, of vainglory and self-defeat. Mr. Trump tormented public servants and citizens and wounded the country, and, in conceding on Friday after holding the government hostage for 35 days, could claim to have achieved nothing.
He succeeded only in exposing the emptiness of his bully’s bravado, of his “I alone can fix it” posturing. Once upon a time, Mr. Trump promised that Mexico would pay for a wall. He instead made all Americans pay for a partisan fantasy.
It was a foot-stomping toddler's pageant. It was a horror show...
But the manbaby damaged himself badly.
He is still crawling towards his impeachment.
And if I were him I would start looking for a getaway car, or whatever.
Before it's too late...
No comments:
Post a Comment