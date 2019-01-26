Andrew Scheer Plays the Racist Card. Again.

He's been waiting like a spider waits for a fly, to make the border issue the centrepiece of his election campaign.
So he can appeal to the lowest instincts of Canadians and use racism and xenophobia to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
So I can only imagine how happy he felt when he saw this story.
And sure enough, he went for it, like a hungry spider, or a desperate Trumpling...
Blaming refugee screening for the alleged bomb plot.
As details emerge about a foiled terrorist plot in Kingston, allegedly involving a Syrian refugee, the incident is already being used as fodder for anti-refugee rhetoric on the right.
It’s “clear that Canada’s refugee screening process needs to be seriously examined,” said Conservative leader Andrew Scheer in a statement on Friday afternoon, shortly after the RCMP provided an update on two terrorism-related arrests in Kingston on Thursday.
And reacting to this message from Justin Trudeau:
"Anyone who chooses to divide Canadians against each other, to use fear or violence to threaten our society will fail, because Canadians are strong and resilient and we lean on each other and we're there for each other," says @JustinTrudeau responding to Kingston arrests #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5yhvVge53X— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 25, 2019
In this disgusting manner:
Justin Trudeau’s prediction is coming true. Thanks to his own ministers. pic.twitter.com/H1cZ6BwP95— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 25, 2019
Once again accusing the Trudeau government of scaring Canadians with divisive politics.
When in fact Scheer and his scummy Trumpling Cons are the most divisive hate mongering political party this country has ever know,
And they are the ones who are trying to scare Canadians by turning pictures like this one...
Into this one...
They are the ones poisoning our country with their raw racism.
And when you read some of the comments in the newspapers you really have to wonder how many people they have poisoned.
I am more worried about the fear mongering coming out of the Liberal party than any other Canadian source. - BC Thoughts
Justin Trudeau, the man who has pitted east against west, rich against poor, and divided the nation on gender, race and income. He is the ultimate fear monger. - Jack Bauer
Or wonder where Scheer and his Trumpling Cons might take this country if their racist, fear mongering campaign manages to stampede enough voters into returning them to power.
For Scheer and his Con bigots are playing with fire.
And if we want to save our country, it's time to stand up for our values.
Force the media to take racism seriously.
And of course, make racists afraid again...
