Why Is Andrew Scheer Encouraging The Yellow Vest Crazies?

In my last post I looked at the way Canada's yellow vest movement has been taken over by alt-right extremists, and how many of them are calling Justin Trudeau a traitor.
And some are even demanding that he be executed.
And I noticed that wherever there are signs accusing Trudeau of treason, there are also signs denouncing the United Nation's Global Compact for Migration, claiming it would erase our borders.
And since the two are clearly related, and that claim is false, I wondered why Andrew Scheer was encouraging those extremists.
By making it sound like the Global Compact threatens Canadians.
When even people like Chris Alexander are calling Sheer's claims that it violates our sovereignty false.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is being called out by a former immigration minister in Stephen Harper's government for factual inaccuracies in a public statement Scheer made Tuesday in which he called on the Liberals to reject a UN agreement on migration.
Scheer’s statement is factually incorrect: this Compact is a political declaration, not a legally binding treaty: it has no impact on our sovereignty. Canada has always been a champion & example of safe, orderly & regular migration. https://t.co/wfk7VqAKJU— Chris Alexander (@calxandr) December 4, 2018
Others have pointed out that Scheer's claims that it could influence our media:
"It gives influence over Canada's immigration system to foreign entities. It attempts to influence how our free and independent media report on immigration issues and it could open the door to foreign bureaucrats telling Canada how to manage our borders," Scheer said.
Are full of baloney.
While Scheer and the Conservatives have identified language contained in the compact pertaining to media coverage and asking governments to avoid supporting racism and xenophobia, they do not make mention of additional language in it on the freedom of the press and freedom of expression.
For this reason, the experts agree that Scheer is not correct in his claim.
As are his claims that the situation at the border is a "crisis."
Given the facts and the views of the experts, while there's little doubt the situation poses a political and policy challenge for both Ottawa and the affected provinces, Scheer's contention of a "crisis" rates a ranking of "full of baloney."
Which can only lead to the obvious question: why are Scheer and his Cons continuing to promote all this baloney on their party website?
As well as raise all of these other questions:
Why does Scheer lie so much?
What dirty game is he playing?
Why is he encouraging the yellow vest extremists to call Justin Trudeau a traitor?
Does he not care that his lies could lead to tragedy?
And of course, the question I ask myself all the time:
How soon can we defeat this grotesque alt-right extremist?
And send him back to the ghastly gutter where he rightfully belongs...
