Donald Trump's Roger Stone Nightmare
It's not hard to imagine how Donald Trump must be feeling like today. It couldn't be easier.
All you have to do is read this hysterical tweet:
This is what he is complaining about.
And yes, that was Trump's good friend being led out in his pyjamas.
Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime informal adviser to President Trump, was arrested Friday by the FBI in Florida on charges that he lied and tried to tamper with a witness to hide his efforts to learn about releases of Democrats’ hacked emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Stone was charged with seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.
You know, Roger, the sleazy Trump operative who looks like a Batman villain...
The one with a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back...
It's a decisive moment in Robert Mueller's campaign to dismantle the Trump crime family.
With Stone’s indictment, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has struck deep inside Trump’s inner circle, charging a long-standing friend of the president. The court filing charges Stone sought to gather information about hacked emails at the direction of an unidentified senior Trump campaign official, and then engaged in extensive efforts to keep secret the details of those efforts.
And for Boss Trump it couldn't be more devastating.
The arrest of Roger Stone in the early morning hours Friday is another devastating political blow to President Donald Trump. It gives more ammunition to House Democrats to accelerate their own investigation plans, and it will certainly generate more fear among Republicans, even those who continue to stand by the President.
For Mueller has been busy.
And sooner or later he'll be coming for Trump.
It has been a horror story.
But it will have a happy ending...
