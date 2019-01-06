Justin Trudeau and the Global Carbon Tax Challenge

Trying to get Canadians to agree to a carbon tax must be for Justin Trudeau like trying to roll a massive boulder, or Doug Ford, up a steep hill.
The country is hooked on oil, many Canadians love their cars, or their big shiny trucks, almost as much as they love their children.
A Con cabal of climate change deniers is doing all it can to sabotage the Liberal government's carbon tax plans, and drive them from power, by whatever low means necessary.
And as we all know, Andrew Scheer is apparently planning to make the carbon tax issue, THE issue of the election campaign.
Or in his angry nerd fantasy, Trudeau's hill to die on.
And as if the stakes weren't high enough, as Adam Radwanski writes, the whole world is watching.
For those who believe carbon pricing is urgently needed to fight climate change, Canada will be one of the world’s most important battlegrounds in 2019.
More than that, the campaign will serve as a case study about carbon taxation’s political viability, sure to be noticed by politicians elsewhere considering similar measures.
If Trudeau prevails his victory will encourage other beleaguered carbon tax supporters all over our burning planet. If he loses, Scheer and the other climate criminals will use their victory to demoralize the planet's defenders.
If Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives drive him from office after one term, with carbon-tax opposition playing a major role, he could join the likes of France’s Emmanuel Macron as a cautionary tale about even the most skilled politicians not being able to sell this sort of policy.
And as a license to torch the future with impunity.
To make matters even scarier, the outcome will depend on so many things:
Will Canadians choose short term greed over the future of their children? Will they believe Scheer when he lies like a thief?
Will our shabby shuffling media look on and do nothing?
Or allow the Cons to turn climate change into a joke...
And will next summer will be hot or not?
If next summer is like the last, with rampant wildfires and other disasters amid blazing-hot temperatures, the planet’s future may be more on voters’ minds than if it has been mild.
But at least at this point, polls suggest most Canadians like the Trudeau plan and its rebates.
Some in the media are starting to remind them that Scheer has no plan, and that his promise that his plan won't cost Canadians anything is just an attempt to fool them.
If it’s worth anything (and Scheer promises his plan will include “meaningful reductions” in carbon emissions), it will have to require industry and consumers to change their behaviour, and that will come along with its own costs. The difference is they’ll likely be hidden and hard to calculate, and likely wrapped in rhetoric about making “big business” rather than “ordinary Canadians” carry the freight.
Some stubborn facts can’t be avoided: climate change must be tackled, and one way or another that will come with costs we all must pay.
As only a Con artist could...
And that him and his Cons are babbling incoherently:
On the one hand, they say, the Liberal plan is a tax grab. On the other, since 90 per cent of what’s collected by Ottawa will be rebated back to taxpayers and most will actually come out ahead, it amounts to “bribing people with their own money.” Again, on the one hand a levy of $20 a tonne to start is an onerous “tax on everything.” At the same time, they insist, it’s a paltry amount that won’t cut GHG emissions nearly enough. As the old joke goes, the food here is terrible — and such small portions!
As only Con clowns can.
And then there's the old oil pimp Joe Oliver, making them all look like kooks...
Oh look, new from Postmedia. Joe Oliver says we don't need a carbon tax because CO2 is the "source of life," nobody calls water hydrogen, and we can't be "polluted" by drinking carbonated beverages. What? https://t.co/17l7BOISnG #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/2BQmI5Q253— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 5, 2019
Which is, at this point in human history, what all climate change deniers are, or soon will be seen to be.
So while the denier in chief Andrew Scheer may be claiming victory already, I beg to disagree.
A year from now I plan on celebrating the fact that Canada is doing its part to help fight global warming. And that Andrew Scheer and his ghastly Cons are a thing of the past, and are no longer threatening our country and its precious values #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dM5RAedXud— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 6, 2019
Justin Trudeau has the weight of the world on his shoulders...
It is his fate, whether he likes it or not.
But failure is not an option.
And the future is on his side...
No comments:
Post a Comment