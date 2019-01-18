Friday, January 18, 2019
Are The Scheer Cons Trying To Soften Their Ugly Image?
Ever since Andrew Scheer and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall set out to destroy Justin Trudeau, they have been pumping out a steady stream of the most disgusting attack ads this country has ever seen.
Depraved yellow and red tinted political pornography that demonizes Trudeau over and over again.
And has some of the yellow vested members of their base in such a fevered frenzy, they are calling him a traitor and demanding that he be executed.
But while their base may be moaning with pleasure, all that political porn isn't really moving the dial. The Cons are still stuck in second place, inhaling the Liberal's farts, and their latest polls are tanking.
So it seems Scheer and his Mini-Me Marshall are so desperate, they are preparing to try something different.
The federal Conservative party is canvassing its most faithful members to see if they agree with positions Andrew Scheer has taken in the lead up to this year’s general election.
Or at least something that looks different. For it appears the fix is in.
The issues the Conservatives’ grassroots are being asked about, in most cases, are already stated policy.
And when Marshall says this:
“I need you to help me write the Conservative party election platform that Andrew Scheer and his team of candidates will take directly to the voters in a few months.”
“Other parties rely on polls, focus groups and media pundits for their campaign ideas,” Marshall wrote.
“We rely on you!”
It couldn't be more phony, or more hilarious...
Since everybody knows that Scheer's Mini-Me has data mined their base so much, he knows what they hate, when they shit, and what they have for breakfast.
And no party uses polls, focus groups, and media pundits more than the Cons do.
But the Cons are clearly trying to reach out beyond their base, and trying to soften their image.
And this is more evidence of that.
A town hall to try to try to make Scheer look more human.
But unfortunately for him and his Cons, trying to appear more moderate will not be easy.
For if this poll is accurate
Among decided and leaning voters, Jagmeet Singh has 38.8% support while Liberal candidate Karen Wang has 26.3% support. Conservative candidate Jay Shin has 22% and the People’s Party candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson has 8.7%.
And Maxime Bernier's People's Party has that level of support in other ridings in Canada, as Guido Maggi the Mainstreet CEO points out, the writing is on the wall.
“What is however clear is that the People’s Party at this stage has significant support and is likely peeling support away from the Conservatives,’ concluded Maggi. “If the People’s Party is still this strong coming into election day, the Conservatives will have no chance of winning.”
And the Cons will have to keep on doing what they have been doing to try to keep their filthy base onside...
And secondly, holding a Town Hall so soon after Justin Trudeau's strong performance at that Town Hall in Regina...
Is sure to make Scheer look weak by comparison...
And will almost certainly do him more harm than good.
As well as confirm what I have always believed.
The man is a loser. He's caught between a rock and a hard place.
And his time is running out...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Its common Con strategy to soften their inflammatory rhetoric and try and steal voters from the middle as election time approaches. Dog whistle politics and targeted social media messaging is used during this time to keep the base motivated. Mad Max potentially changes this dynamic as the high frequency dog whistles are ineffective when the real deal is shouting in their ears. Based on claimed membership the PP party has seduced approximately 15% of the Con base. This number will likely grow as Max ramps up the volume and mister nice guy tries to con uninformed voters. Under normal circumstances this would be the end of the Reform-a-Cons except they are skilled in the art of cheating. It would seem that Max would be a good target for a major real or imagined scandal that drives the base back into the fold when the time is ripe. Perhaps they are more inventive than that, the Harper-Cons certainly were.ReplyDelete
RT