Doug Ford's Con Clown Climate Change Show

It was a scene that for some reason reminded me of the original Planet of the Apes.
When the apes first talk talking, and everyone gasps in shock.
For there was Doug Ford at the snooty Economic Club of Canada, pretending to be an economist.
And claiming that Justin Trudeau's carbon tax plan will plunge us into a recession.
"The risk of a carbon tax recession is very very real," says Ontario Premier @fordnation. He says, "there are already economic warning signs on the horizon." #cdnpoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/jFjBVtIGxC— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 21, 2019
Even though he forgot to mention that Canadians will be getting big rebates.
Or that most real economists don't agree carbon taxes will cause a recession.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has fired another salvo at Ottawa’s climate-change plan by warning of a “carbon-tax recession,” a claim dismissed by both the federal government and economists.
“There could well be a recession, but the carbon tax would have nothing to do with it,” said Nancy Oleiwer, an economics professor and director of the school of public policy at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. Prof. Oleiwer said B.C.’s carbon tax, implemented in 2008, has never been associated with lower economic activity.
She said Mr. Ford is “creating a crisis and scare-mongering.
Or that while Ford isn't bothering to fight climate change.
And is only interested in fighting Justin Trudeau.
In the United States, an economic braintrust has just concluded that the U.S. should be doing the same thing Trudeau is doing here.
An all-star lineup of economists, from Alan Greenspan to Paul Volcker, is endorsing a plan to combat climate change by slapping a tax on greenhouse gas emissions and then distributing the revenue to American households.
All living former Federal Reserve chairs, several Nobel Prize winners and previous leaders of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers have signed on to a statement asserting that a robust, gradually rising carbon tax is “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”
Great eh?
So why does Dougie not give a shit about the future of the planet? Why is he trying to hurt so many people, from LGBT children, to poor students and poor seniors?
And what on earth gave him the idea that he's an economist?
Because he certainly is not. He's too dumb or just plain ignorant.
And sadly he's no premier either.
Every day Doug Ford sounds more and more like Donald Trump. No Premier has done more damage to his province in less time than he has And those who don't get it must be as dumb or as corrupt as he is. #Resist #ontpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/tMrFQ1wa5V— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 21, 2019
But I think we can agree on this:
He never should have been elected. He's a beast if ever there was one.
And in the name of Ontario, Canada, and our burning planet.
He can't be resisted strongly enough...
No comments:
Post a Comment