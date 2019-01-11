Justin Trudeau's Stirring And Scary Town Hall in Regina

I was flipping through the TV channels last night, on my way to watch the CBC News, when I came across a live broadcast of Justin Trudeau's town hall in Regina. And I couldn't stop watching it.
Not just because it was riveting TV. Trudeau in enemy territory, holding off the hostile hordes.
But also because, as much as I tried not to, after all those death threats, I couldn't help worrying about whether somebody would try to kill him.
For you could smell the toxic Trudeau hate seeping through the TV screen all the way from Regina.
And the brutish ignorance of some of the participants, and their rude behaviour, made my head feel like exploding.
The pipeline guy who spent about five minutes insulting Justin before getting to his question. But didn't even know that the government's carbon tax plan includes a rebate.
The big aggressive woman who accused Trudeau of trying to introduce Sharia Law, and conspiring with the globalists to sell out our country.
And if that wasn't enough, also accused him of treason, and demanded to know whether he knew that they used to hang traitors.
As the ugly rubes in the hall chuckled and hooted like a lynch mob.
It was absolutely disgusting, but somehow Trudeau managed to keep his cool, and answer her questions without even mentioning the words "hang" or "traitor."
As politely and as patiently as he answered all the other questions he received.
And by the time it was over he seemed to have won over quite a few in the crowd.
So after 90 minutes of questions and answers, the town hall meeting has come to an end. PM @JustinTrudeau is swarmed for selfies while walking out. #Kamloops #cndpoli #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/HsnEjxx4JV— Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) January 10, 2019
And he got three thumbs up from me...
Just for acting like a Canadian leader should act in a dark time, when violent kooks are rearing their ugly heads, and racism, misogyny, anti-immigrant feeling, and homophobia are poisoning this country.
And Cons like Andrew Scheer and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall are encouraging those murderous crazies...
With their deathly hate mongering propaganda,
And sadly getting some of the best polling numbers Scheer's Cons have ever had.
Or should I say DID have...
For in the latest Nanos poll, those numbers are once again heading south.
And one can only hope it means that Canadians are getting tired of Andrew Scheer's divisive politics and hate mongering propaganda.
Hope that Justin Trudeau can survive all those murderous Cons, Trumplings, and dirty old men who want to kill him.
And keep on defending our Canadian values from those who would destroy them...
