The Monstrous Cons and the Hate That Kills

It's now been two years since Alexandre Bissonnette walked into a mosque in Quebec City and opened fire.
He killed six people, and wounded five others, as 35 other worshippers including several children looked on in horror.
The next day Bissonnette told police he had attacked the mosque, because he was worried refugees would come to Quebec and kill his family.
And later we found out that his views on Muslims were heavily influenced by the far right in Canada and the United States.
And that he worshipped Donald Trump.
Who two days before the shooting had imposed a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, and had right wing bigots all over North America howling and wetting themselves with excitement.
So I was surprised to see that Andrew Scheer now calls what happened an attack on freedom of religion.
On behalf of @CPC_HQ, my prayers are with families and loved ones of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec terror attack victims. We join Canadians in remembering them, and promise to stand firm in the defence of freedom of religion in our nation: https://t.co/qZS4U0RIFv— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 29, 2019
When in fact it had nothing to do with freedom of religion, but was clearly an attack on Muslims, period. An act of naked bigotry.
As well as an attack triggered by a fear of refugees.
The same kind of fake fear that Scheer likes to promote over and over again...
Blowing his dirty dog whistle until spit runs down his face.
As does his ghastly underling Michelle Rempel.
Who is also doing what she can to stoke those fears.
As only that disgusting Con can.
Even as the poison spreads.
And even though the Con's never-ending demonization of Justin Trudeau has resulted in a flood of death threats aimed at him by Scheer's yellow vested supporters.
And has the mayor of a small town in Manitoba, Murray Wright, thinking that he too can get away with threatening a Canadian Prime Minister in this grotesque manner.
The mayor of a small town in Manitoba has apologized for telling a yellow vest protest that he’d like to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau duct-taped to the front of a pipeline pig.
“I know what I’d like to do with Mr. Trudeau but I’d be in jail if I did that,” said Wright. “I’m sure that the first pig we run through the pipeline when we get it built out west that he’s duct-taped to the front of it with that pig behind his ass when it goes.”
Which makes it only too clear once again how far the poison is spreading, and how low the hate mongering Cons are prepared to go.
And is the same kind of sick hate that led the idiot Scheer to go after a Google algorithm result yesterday.
Even though as anyone who knows how search engines work, knows that it means absolutely nothing.
But was a crass attempt to stir up even more hatred against the Muslim community, on a day when many were mourning the victims of the Quebec mosque massacre.
And yes, how low is low?
And when is enough, enough?
Remember the victims of blind hatred whoever they are.
And in the name of human decency, never let the Cons govern this country again...
