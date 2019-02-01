Ellen Page Takes On The Anti-Gay Bigots

It's hard to believe that it has been four years already, since the Canadian actress and producer Ellen Page came out at a gay right's conference in Las Vegas. And delivered a powerful anti-bullying message.
Because for people like me who had to fight bullies before I fought Cons, it was such a great moment it seems like yesterday.
So I'm glad to see that Page hasn't lost her fighting spirit, when she appeared on the Late Show last night.
And took aim at these two anti-gay bigots.
By pointing out among other things, that anti-gay policies can lead to anti-gay violence.
And asking people to connect the dots...
.@EllenPage is fed up with leaders who promote hatred and intolerance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/apxXzye5SF— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2019
“If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering — what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street.
Which I think is a really good message to send out, at a time when even in Canada the far right is on a rampage. Racism, misogyny, and homophobia are everywhere.
All three of these leaders were elected by the support of religious fanatics...
And are just as anti-gay as Trump and Pence.
You know, another reason I remember the day Ellen Page came out is that I can never forget the way a so-called "progressive" reacted:
But then he's the same nasty old kook who sent me some of the most vile anti-gay comments that I have ever received.
And the same toxic Trudeau hater whose hatred for our prime minister also exceeds the boundaries of decency...
And it's not too hard to figure out why that might be...
Oh boy. Isn't life weird? Progressive doesn't seem to mean what it once did.
But Ellen Page is right.
Connect the dots.
And you'll understand who really are our friends, who are our enemies.
And why this blog will always be a no bully zone...
