Why I Believe It's Still a Fake Scandal

I finally got to watch the whole tape of Jody Wilson-Raybould's appearance before the House of Commons Justice Committee. Or at least most of it, for it went on beyond the limits of human endurance.
And although I thought she put in an Oscar winning performance with this line being my favourite:
“I come from a long line of matriarchs and I am a truth teller in accordance with the laws and traditions of our Big House — this is who I am and who I will always be.”
I was not impressed with the content of her presentation.
And whatever the Con media says, I still think it's a ridiculously overblown fake scandal for the following reasons.
(1) The presentation of "her truth" may have had the Con media gasping like groupies, but it's still just her truth. And it doesn't stand up well to closer inspection.
Why for example wasn't she asked why if SNC-Lavalin had cleaned up its act and was eminently qualified for a DPA, she was so quick to reject the very idea.
Why wasn't she asked if she was so close to her chiefs of staff, as she claimed she was, why did she go through FOUR of them in just THREE years?
Surely she wasn't THAT difficult to work with?
But then nothing Wilson-Raybould said surprised me, since sadly she was always out of her depth, and was a remarkably bad justice minister who did a really poor job.
And as more evidence of that, even after hours of complaining about how the meanies in the PMO treated her so badly, she was forced to admit that nobody directed her to do anything.
And that nothing that happened was illegal.
Which takes the hot air out of that fake scandal quicker than a pin takes the air out of a party balloon.
(2) Wilson-Raybould's impression of what constitutes "undue pressure" is only her impression, and doesn't match the impression of others who quite frankly I would tend to trust more than I trust her.
And since those kind of debates can go on forever.
Well, it's going to be a long day on Twitter, because we lawyers can argue for months (both for and against) about what "undue" means.— Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) February 28, 2019
And since Wilson-Raybould never properly explained why if she was so concerned about that "undue pressure" she didn't resign on the spot. As she was required to do to preserve the integrity of the justice system she claims to be so concerned about.
We are left to wonder since she loved being Justice Minister so much, and was so shocked when she lost that job, whether this whole shabby exercise is just about getting back at those who removed her.
Which would be REALLY scandalous.
(3) Since absolutely nothing happened, nobody complained to anyone, and the criminal case against SNC-Lavalin continues, what exactly is the scandal?
A murder case without a body is problematic, but a fake scandal where nothing happened, and relies on what they allegedly said, and she allegedly felt, is an absolute farce.
And can only make Andrew Scheer look even more like an idiot...
If that's possible.
For Scheer is the last person in Canada to talk about moral authority when he has been hanging out with racists and far right extremists.
And he should be the one to resign, or be investigated by the police. Instead of being the one threatening to call them.
For Justin Trudeau isn't going anywhere.
(6) Lastly but not leastly, the biggest reason this fake scandal isn't going anywhere is because most Canadians couldn't care less.
They are not interested in fake scandals but in real achievements.
Trudeau’s child benefit is helping drive poverty to new lows https://t.co/FcVSIdaGCM pic.twitter.com/uiVsmdhnlj— Bloomberg Canada (@BloombergCA) February 26, 2019
Or in good news stories like this one.
Many of them understand that Jody Wilson-Raybould has been used by the Cons, the stooge media, and dirty old men all over the country.
Who hate what Justin Trudeau has done for the rights of women, refugees, and LGBT Canadians...Fascinating how people who've never supported - and even opposed - feminism and indigenous rights and have ignored bullying are suddenly "outraged" by what they insist is a bullying insult to an indigenous woman. #SNCLavalinScandal #JodyWilsonRaybould— Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) February 28, 2019
And fail to understand what he means to a new generation of Canadians.
Or sadly for those old Cons, fail to understand that the more Trudeau is bullied the stronger he becomes.
In fact I'm willing to predict that now that the Liberals have cemented their support in Quebec, where people actually care about the fate of the 9,000 SNC-Lavalin workers and their families.A political observation:— Rob Silver (@RobSilver) February 28, 2019
There are a lot of people publicly writing PMJT’s political obituary today.
It’s not the first time this has happened.
Betting against Justin Trudeau has been a losing bet over his political career.
He usually does well when underestimated.#elxn43
Long after this fake scandal is forgotten, Justin Trudeau will probably win a majority as large, or possibly even bigger, than the one he won last time...
So decency will prevail.
And the universe will keep unfolding as I always thought it would...
