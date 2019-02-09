Saturday, February 09, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Very Unconvincing Tale of Poverty
Andrew Scheer likes to make people believe that he grew up poor unlike the "trust fund" kid Justin Trudeau with his "vast family fortune."
And that unlike Trudeau he still lives simply and still has the "common touch."
And that is yet another reason he should be prime minister.
But sadly for Scheer it's yet another lie.
His parents might have been frugal but they were not poor.
Their father, Jim Scheer, was a proof reader, researcher and librarian from 1971 to 2008 at the Ottawa Citizen. The newspaper’s union contract shows that he would likely have been making at least $66,000 when he retired. Their mother, Mary Scheer, who died in 2017, worked for more than three decades as a registered nurse at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). By the late 1990s—around the time her teenaged son was getting active in politics—CHEO’s contract with its nurses’ union shows an experienced RN was earning about $55,000, before overtime.
Taken together, Jim and Mary Scheer appear to have steadily earned considerably more than the median for Canadian families, which Statistics Canada says stood at $68,800 in 2003, the year Andrew Scheer moved out of their townhouse and relocated to Regina, the hometown of his future wife, Jill. As a rank newcomer in Saskatchewan, he launched his political career by winning the Regina-Qu’Appelle riding in the 2004 federal election. At just 25, Scheer was earning $141,000 as an MP; now 39, he makes $259,000 as official Opposition leader.
He's been making a lot of money for a long time. And living in one massive mansion after the other.
First in this one as Speaker of the House of Commons...
And now in this little shack as Leader of the Opposition...
But even though Stornoway has 34 rooms, and comes with a chef, a chauffeur, several gardeners, and a butler.
While Rideau Cottage where Trudeau and his family have been forced to live since Stephen Harper left 24 Sussex practically uninhabitable, is much much smaller.
Scheer is STILL not satisfied...
And of course neither am I.
And will work really hard to make sure he lives one day.
In the place where he truly belongs...
Andrew Scheer a man of the people?
Don't make me laugh....
