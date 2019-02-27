Why Andrew Scheer Must Never Be Prime Minister

It was one of the most appalling spectacles I have ever witnessed, a deplorable assault on the very foundations of our democracy.
The sight of Andrew Scheer, the Leader of the Opposition, on Parliament Hill, addressing a rally riddled with racists and far right extremists.
Members of a grotesque yellow vested movement whose members frequently call for Justin Trudeau to be charged with treason, and executed.
And what makes it even more disgusting, is that Scheer is refusing to apologize.
Refusing to apologize for the monstrous nature of that hate mongering movement.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is defending his participation in a protest with ties to the so-called Canadian “yellow vest” movement that mixed pro-pipeline advocacy with anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Refusing to condemn the murderous words of the Con Senator David Tkachuk, who called on truck drivers to "roll over" Liberals all over the country.
Scheer said Tkachuk’s comments weren’t the “choice of words” he’d use, but called the Liberal criticism a distraction from the subject of the protest.
As if he could be so distracted he could miss the signs all around him...
Or miss the thousands of murderous threats from his supporters on Facebook...
Or fail to understand what kind of group he was addressing.
As several observers noted watching the convoy make its way to Ottawa from Alberta, United We Roll had also become a space for far-right groups to spew racism and xenophobia. Signs denouncing open borders, protesting Canada signing on to the global migration pact and accusing the prime minister of treason hung alongside signs supporting pipelines.
As if the presence of his old Rebel buddy Faith Goldy, didn't make that only too obvious.
One of the speakers at the rally was Faith Goldy, who was fired from Rebel Media after appearing on a neo-Nazi podcast, and who regularly bemoans the erosion of "white identity." Scheer spoke on the same platform that she did, ignoring what should be a toxic association.
It really is beyond belief, so this is the only question all decent Canadians must consider:
The question for Canadians now becomes, are the Conservatives out of touch, or willfully ignoring this rhetoric? And if elected prime minister, would Scheer remain silent if people continue to publicly spew this hate?
And you know what I think:
Andrew Scheer's failure to apologize for attending a rally riddled with far right extremists, or condemn the murderous words of a Con senator, is a real scandal, and makes him unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party.— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 27, 2019
https://t.co/wcdo3jqrwP via @torontostar
Andrew Scheer is too grubby and too bigoted to be the opposition leader in a Canadian parliament.
And too dangerous to ever be this country's prime minister...
Fight him, fight him, fight him.
For all those Canadians who died to save this country from the fascists.
Don't let him win....
Why isn't HE being investigated and demanded to resign???ReplyDelete
Where's the Justice Committee inquiry for Scheer and Hamish fucking Marshall???
Dear God, please don't let this fake-scandal shit stick until October! He belongs in some sewer position in Mississippi, Mar-a-Lago or Moscow, not Canada!!!