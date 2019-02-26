St Jody, the Con Media, and the Collapse of the Fake Scandal

So Jody Wilson-Raybould is finally going to get a chance to tell her story, or "her truth" as she likes to call it.
The Trudeau government tonight issued a broad waiver allowing former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to tell the Commons justice committee details of her conversations with government officials about the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Even if, strangely enough, she claims she's anxious to appear, but in no hurry to testify.
Wilson-Raybould sent a letter to the chair of the committee today saying she is anxious to appear, but wants to hold off scheduling an appearance until clarity has been reached about what she is legally allowed to share.
But then who can blame her?
The fake scandal is starting to crumble, and is even being compared to a whole lot of nothing.
The SNC-Lavalin matter already sounded like puff pastry when it first appeared and now it is a crumb, a particle.
This is not a scandal. It is not even an anecdote. It is the Ottawa equivalent of the Daily Mail’s claim of a national backlash against Meghan’s New York baby shower. It does not exist.
After weeks of watching the Con media hyping that very small story into the biggest story in Canada. A story so bloated it consumed all others...
We have a brief moment of sanity.
This whole matter is down to whether they talked to her forcefully or gently. Did they hint or did they hammer? Who knows? More importantly, who cares?
It’s the PMO’s job to do what is best for Canada, especially since Jody Wilson-Raybould appears to have previously messed up.
She should have foreseen the catastrophe of grovelling to the Americans by arresting Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in B.C. to help them pressure China. She did not. So it was even more important for her to consult the PMO.
The narrative that portrayed Wilson-Raybould as a secular saint, martyred by the dastardly Justin Trudeau to please his crooked friends at SNC-Lavalin is falling apart.
Now that we know that the reason she was shuffled, might have had less to do with SNC-Lavalin, and more to do with indigenous rights.
Or that maybe, just maybe, she lost her job as justice minister because she wasn't a very good one.
And since despite those bad reviews, Wilson-Raybould wrote an essay extravagantly praising her own record as justice minister.
I don't think it's unreasonable to at least wonder whether she might have used the SNC-Lavalin issue to get back at the government.
But the Con media won't even consider any criticism of St Jody, or any criticism of the way they are framing and hyping the story.
So as you can see the hacks at Postmedia are already going after Heather Mallick...
Imagine working at the National Post pumping out steaming Con bullshit day after day, just to pleasure Paul Godfrey and your American hedge fund bosses. There are many visions of hell, but for journalists that's gotta be the worst, and the most degrading.— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 26, 2019
And that's what we're up against. Postmedia propagandists accusing progressives of being too partisan.
Can you believe it? How low have we fallen?
But now at least those Con stooges won't be able to accuse Trudeau of trying to muzzle St Jody...
As they have before in such a revolting manner.
Now Wilson-Raybould is free to tell "her truth," or as Heather Mallick says, help clear up the media's "sly collective patchwork of insinuation."
So one can only hope for her sake, that her truth really is The Truth, and that she can prove what she says.
Or a lot of Cons, their media stooges, and other grubby toxic Trudeau haters are going to look like idiots.
And St Jody's fifteen
