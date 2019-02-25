Monday, February 25, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Real Scandal the Cons Cannot Escape
It's a double blow for Andrew Scheer. The fake scandal is fading to black, but the other real scandal isn't going anywhere.
The scandal where he revealed his true colours, by addressing a gathering on Parliament Hill riddled with racists, far-right extremists, and white nationalists like Faith Goldy, Scheer's old Rebel crush.
A real scandal that now has many Canadians wondering where Scheer would take this country if he ever became prime minister.
And the problem for our would be Trump is, it's a scandal that Scheer won't be able to escape, for at least three good reasons.
(1) He's too weak to control his increasingly extremist, Rebel-like, party.
Too cowardly to even condemn the murderous words of the Con Senator David Tkachuk, who urged the ugly truck convoy mob to "roll over" Liberals all over the country.
And is now refusing to even apologize.
A Conservative senator says he will not apologize for controversial comments he made at the United We Roll protest.
“I was not advocating violence and I think everybody knows that, except those for whom it serves a purpose to interpret them otherwise; certainly the people at the rally knew what I meant.”
Even though at a time when so many Con supporters are demanding that the decent Justin Trudeau be charged with treason and executed...
Tkachuk's words can only serve as a further incitement to violence.
And if Scheer was more of a real leader, or more of a Canadian leader, he would have thrown Tkachuk out of the Con caucus long ago.
Or at the very least told him to pay for his own subscription to the hate mongering Rebel...
But I guess that's why some call the Cons the Rebel Party, and hold them in such contempt.
(2) Scheer can't steer his increasingly extremist party to a place at least a little bit closer to the moderate middle, lest more of his supporters abandon him and join Maxime Bernier's People's Party.
For Bernier was also at that ghastly rally trolling for bigot votes...
And as we all know he doesn't call himself Mad Max for nothing...
He'll be haunting Scheer all the way to the next election.
And if his increasingly racist and xenophobic party becomes even a little bit more popular, he'll cripple the Cons and almost certainly hand Justin Trudeau another crushing majority.
(3) Scheer may be a serial liar, but he won't be able to fool Canadians into believing that him and the hate mongering white nationalist Faith Goldy don't have anything in common.
Not after all the hot times they shared together on the set of the Rebel....
And not when HIS platform is HER platform...
And not when the Con's campaign manager Hamish Marshall was suckled by Ezra Levant.
One of the most hideous hate mongers this country has ever known.
You know, I was struck by what Stephen Maher had to say on Twitter about this whole ugly incident:
And although I was so moved by those words, I wished I could have played a tiny violin in the background.
I felt I had to help Maher understand that, as we say in Quebec, he's dreaming in colour.
For it is a dream to believe that the Cons will ever change.
Or believe that anything will change as long as our Con media keeps running after fake scandals, instead of focusing on the real existential threat.
And that is that Andrew Scheer and his far-right Cons are now the most dangerous political formation Canada has ever known.
And if they are not conclusively defeated in the next election.
They will destroy this country...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigotry, David Tkachuk, Ezra Levant, Faith Goldy, Maxime Bernier, White nationalism
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment