Monday, February 04, 2019
Brexit: Now Even The Queen Is Threatened
As the Brexit rollercoaster keeps heading for what could be the catastrophe of a no-deal, you can feel the panic building in Britain
People are hoarding food and medicine.
There are plans to invoke martial law if riots break out.
And now it seems even the Queen is threatened.
With officials drawing up plans to remove her and other members of the Royal family from London.
Should Britain stumble out of the European Union without a deal and riots erupt in the streets, officials have a plan: Evacuate Queen Elizabeth II from London, local news outlets reported on Sunday.
And while some Britons are taking the threat seriously.
And others are more sceptical.
I'm sure the Queen can defend herself...
And failing that parachute to safety like she did during the London Olympics.
But apparently there is a contingency plan:
The contingency plan is based on Operation Candid — an evacuation strategy designed after the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 — to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union, according to The Sunday Times.
The queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the home secretary were supposed to escape by boarding the royal yacht Brittania under the so-called python system, which would see the royal family hiding in Scottish sea lochs.
And nobody can deny that the situation is desperate and that nobody knows what might happen.
Each Brit consumes 110 toilet rolls a year—two and half time the European average. The United Kingdom is Europe’s biggest importer of loo paper and it is said that only one day’s supply of toilet paper exists in stock. If Britain leaves the EU Customs Union and Single Market in five months’ time and the trucks transporting toilet paper are held up at Calais or Dover, British bottoms will have to be wiped with torn-up newspapers as in bygone days.
Which can only raise a disturbing question here in Canada.
Why is Andrew Scheer still claiming, as he did the other day, that he was right to cheerlead for Brexit right from the beginning.
And that Justin Trudeau is the one who doesn't know what he is talking about...
You know, the Guardian columnist Owen Jones recently had this to say about the state of Britain:
Which should serve as a warning for Canadians.
If you vote for the Cons you'll get what you deserve...
