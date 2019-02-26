Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Very Bad By-Election Night
They tried to make Andrew Scheer look like a winner, by posing with the Con candidate Scot Davidson who retained a safe seat in the York-Simcoe by-election.
And giving us all a big thumbs up.
But that's the only result he got to celebrate last night, for the other two by-elections were an absolute disaster.
In Outremont, Liberal Rachel Bendayan won back the riding from the NDP, and the Cons came in FIFTH, with only 7.3% of the vote.
Which suggests that the SNC-Lavalin fake scandal is backfiring big time in Quebec, and like the NDP, the Cons will also have trouble hanging on to the few seats they have in that province.
And in Burnaby South, the results were even more ominous.
For not only did Jagmeet Singh win a seat in parliament, the Cons came came in third.
After the People's Party siphoned off the votes that would have left them in second place.
And if Bernier's party gets anywhere near 10.6 % in other ridings in the next election, the Cons will almost certainly get crushed by Justin Trudeau.
So needless to say I couldn't be happier.
I also like Jagmeet Singh a lot, I think he could rescue the NDP from the bitterness of people like Nathan Cullen...
Who along with angry Tom Mulcair poisoned the NDP and made that party look like a mini version of the Cons.
And should Trudeau have to settle for a minority government, I think Justin and Jagmeet could make the coolest combination ever.
As well as creating the most left-wing government this country has ever seen.
So the universe is still unfolding as I hoped it would, the future still looks progressive.
And as for Andrew Scheer, his long campaign to win Quebec has failed miserably.
The fake scandal is blowing up in his face.
And he has never looked more like a loser...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment