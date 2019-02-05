Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Why Is Andrew Scheer Suddenly Running For Cover?
It was one of Andrew Scheer's most disgusting attack ads ever, one that started as a Nazi meme in Eastern Europe.
His outrageous claim that the U.N. Global Compact for Migration was a sinister plot by Justin Trudeau to erase our borders, so gazillions of refugees could invade our country.
Even though the Compact wasn't binding, and even Chris Alexander called him a liar.
While I got to call him a liar, and a kooky bigot...
A kooky conspiracy theorist who was trying to scare Canadian into voting for him.
But unfortunately for Scheer, he did manage to scare some of his scummy supporters so much they started bombarding Justin Trudeau with death threats.
And Scheer was forced to face the fact that he could end up looking like a kooky liar, with blood on his hands.
So now he's been forced into a humiliating retreat.
The Conservative Party is distancing itself from one of its own online ads after using Google to spread the false claim that “Justin Trudeau is letting a foreign entity take control of our borders.”
In response to questions from The Globe and Mail about the ad, Conservative Party spokesman Cory Hann declined to defend the party’s claim that the Prime Minister is letting a foreign entity take control of Canada’s borders. “That doesn’t accurately reflect our position, and the ad is not running,” Mr. Hann said in an e-mail.
And that's not the only ugly attack ad that has him running for cover. There's also this one.
The Conservative party has removed all Heritage Minute branding from an online video released over the weekend that took aim at the Trudeau government for a handful of ethics breaches.
The Conservatives first put up a new version of the ad on Sunday with a long disclosure saying it wasn't a real Heritage Minute following initial push back. After continued concerns, the party finally removed all Heritage Minute branding from the ad.
The story I told you about here.
Where once he was smiling...
But after causing great damage to a great Canadian institution.
Now he is not.
And the even better news?
Now we get to use those attack ads to attack THEM.
And in less than nine months, we get to fire them all...
