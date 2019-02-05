Tuesday, February 05, 2019
How Donald Trump's Inauguration Turned Into A Nightmare
Donald Trump's inauguration was supposed to be a magic moment that would mark his arrival on the word stage.
A glittering affair fuelled by millions of dollars in corporate donations.
But instead it turned into a huge embarrassment.
When side by side photos revealed that Obama's inauguration had attracted way more people than his had.
Despite Trump's efforts to cheat and make his crowd look bigger or more bigly.
A government photographer edited official pictures of Donald Trump’s inauguration to make the crowd appear bigger following a personal intervention from the president, according to newly released documents.
The photographer cropped out empty space “where the crowd ended” for a new set of pictures requested by Trump on the first morning of his presidency, after he was angered by images showing his audience was smaller than Barack Obama’s in 2009.
And then there was that other embarrassing moment, when Melania showed her true feelings for him.
But even those embarrassing inauguration moments can't compare to this one.
Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday delivered a sweeping request for documents related to donations and spending by President Trump’s inaugural committee, a sign of a deepening criminal investigation into activities related to the nonprofit organization.
A wide-ranging subpoena served on the inaugural committee Monday seeks an array of documents, including all information related to inaugural donors, vendors, contractors, bank accounts of the inaugural committee and any information related to foreign contributors to the committee, according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.
For who knows what will happen, or what Rick Gates told Robert Mueller.
Much of the committee’s fundraising and operation was headed by Rick Gates, a former senior Trump campaign official who served as a deputy chairman of the inaugural committee and is cooperating with prosecutors as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.
But it's probably not going to be pretty.
At Manafort’s trial in Virginia in August, Gates testified that it was “possible” that he stole money from the inaugural committee by submitting false expense reports for his work.
You know, I hope that the next President, who will almost certainly be a Democrat, invites Robert Mueller to his or her inauguration.
For he will have shown that the Trump regime was corrupt from the day it was sworn in.
And with a little bit of luck, he will have sent the Trump crime family to the place where they always belonged...
