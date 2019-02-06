Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Donald Trump's Incredibly Boring State of the Union Address
I tried to think of something to say about Donald Trump's State of the Union address, but this is all I could manage:
It was long, very long. His claim that investigating him was bad for the economy was pathetic.
The way he demonized immigrants was disgusting.
His failure to mention climate change even once was criminal.
And most painfully for him, Nancy Pelosi owned him...
Without even saying a word.
In the image, the speaker of the House stands frozen behind President Trump at his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, she a vision in suffragist white, tilted head, pursed lips and outreached arms. The hands came together in what one Twitter user called a “walrus clap” that resonated around the world.
Although for me, this little Trump stole the show...
And deserves to be called a hero of the anti-Trump resistance.
An 11-year-old boy called Joshua Trump who was invited by his presidential namesake to his State of the Union speech fell asleep and has been hailed as a hero of the anti-Trump resistance.
As cameras panned to the audience, the boy could be seen napping while Donald Trump renewed his promise to build a US-Mexico border and declared illegal immigration “an urgent national crisis”.
For also making Trump look like a bore, as well as best reflecting the state I was in by the time the speech was over.
On the positive side, Trump didn't declare a state of emergency, or declare war on Venezuela.
So let us be grateful for small mercies.
And hope that his next State of the Union address will be delivered from a different location...
