Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Doug Ford and the Whack-A-Mole Farce
He's only been in office for just over seven months, but already Doug Ford is the worst Premier Ontario has ever known.
He clearly doesn't know what he's doing, and to make matters worse he's all over the place. One moment he's threatening to privatize medicare, the next moment he's denying that.
One moment he's threatening all-day kindergarten, before suddenly changing his mind.
So I wasn't surprised to see the Liberal MP Adam Vaughan compare his brutish and incompetent regime to a game of whack-a-mole.
Only to have the Ford Nation and other Con hogs like Candice Bergen, accuse him of threatening to actually kill Ford.
And be forced to explain himself:
Which had me howling with laughter.
Until I took a closer look at this picture...
And shouted "Hey somebody stole MY mole!!!!"
So I just want to make one thing absolutely clear:
Neither my mole and I believe in political violence, unlike the Cons who are always threatening to murder Justin Trudeau.
We want the real Drug Fraud to survive, until his term in office expires.
Hopefully sooner rather than later.
So he can be put on trial for his many crimes against Ontario.
And sent to the place where he truly belongs...
