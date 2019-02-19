Tuesday, February 19, 2019
The Con Media, the Fake Scandal, and the New Generation
After the way the ghastly Con media has gone after him, you might think that by now there wouldn't be much left of Justin Trudeau.
And that the old zombies from the Parliamentary Press Gallery would by now be fighting over who gets an arm and who gets a leg.
Or proclaiming that there is no need for an election because Trudeau has already lost.
But miraculously enough Trudeau seems to be not only intact....
But his polls are still flying high over the others.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 37.9 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 31.8 per cent, the NDP at 13.7 percent, the BQ at 4.1 per cent, the Greens at 7.8 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.5 per cent.
He's still far more popular than the ugly Andrew Scheer.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 35.7 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (23.4%), Singh (5.3%), May (7.7%) and Bernier (2.7%). Twenty four per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.
Despite the massive smear campaign launched against the Liberals by the Cons.
And the most biased media coverage I have ever witnessed...
A real scandal that will taint the reputation of those Con stooges forever.
But what interests me even more than the Nanos numbers themselves is how they break down by age group.
Where if you check out the 18-29 group and the 30-39 group, you can see that liberal support is particularly strong.
And since the millennial generation will for the first time be the biggest voting bloc in the next election.
And most of them couldn't care less about fake scandals, and they despise hate mongers.
The writing is on the wall for the Cons.
Which is just as well, because those beasts are really out of control...
They are so ugly and so crude...
So vulgar and so violent...
And the worse thing is, you can't get away from those toxic Trudeau haters even on Progressive Bloggers.
Can you believe that?
Introducing the idea of dismembering Trudeau over a fake scandal, at a time when so many are threatening to kill him...
For the same fake reason.
Yup, this can't be allowed to continue.
A new generation is preparing to take over.
And it can't happen soon enough...
