Sunday, February 03, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Weird and Evil Parallel Universe
Like many people in this country, I couldn't believe it when I saw Andrew Scheer cheerfully proclaim that Justin Trudeau was more divisive than he was.
I was stunned that Scheer and his handlers, could seriously believe that they could get away with a whopper like that one. In what kind of parallel universe are they living?
When the creepy Con is clearly, without the shadow of a doubt, the most relentlessly negative, most divisive, most fear-mongering, and most serial lying politician in modern Canadian history.
But at least I knew that Scheer would never get away with that goody two shoes act for long. And sure enough he couldn't.
For there he was at a tiny town hall in Surrey B.C. barely a day later, looking like a monster, lying like a thief, and playing the same dirty and divisive game.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the Prime Minister damaged the integrity of Canada’s immigration system when he tweeted two years ago that Canadians will welcome all those fleeing persecution, terror and war.
“In terms of illegal immigration, we have seen this problem grow for the past few years. We all remember Justin Trudeau’s famous tweet where he couldn’t resist jumping in on Twitter and tweeting out all are welcome,” Scheer said Friday at a town hall in suburban Vancouver held by the Surrey Board of Trade.
Dumping on this decent and very Canadian tweet...
And whipping up even more hatred against Justin Trudeau and helpless traumatized refugees, by spreading confusion and disinformation.
He said when he talks to new Canadians, they express frustration at how long it took them to be allowed into the country compared with people crossing the U.S. border.
“To see a government that allows people to come and jump the queue and skip the line, that frustrates them,” Scheer said.
For none of the above is true, and the biggest problem we face in this country is that the big media organizations are not only ignoring Sheer's many lies.
Some are actively promoting them:
So we have to depend on independent members of the Ottawa Press Gallery, like Dale Smith, to correct the record.
At a townhall event in Surrey, Andrew Scheer made a very big deal about the border and the “integrity” of our immigration system. At the centre of it is his invention is the mythology that the #WelcomeToCanada tweet two years ago somehow opened the floodgates. It’s ridiculous on its face, and it ignores the context during which that tweet happened – the recent election of Donald Trump, and the talk of the “Muslim ban” that was ramping up tensions and causing a spike of panic among asylum seekers and refugee claimants in the States, as well as a demonstrable rise in hate crimes.
Point out that Trudeau's tweet had nothing to do with a surge of refugees, and everything to do with Donald Trump.
And that Scheer's claim that would be immigrants are being forced to wait in line because of asylum seekers is yet another lie.
And then there’s the entire mischaracterisation of the immigration and refugee determination systems, and the very deliberate conflation of the two. They’re separate, and are resourced separately, which makes the constant attempt to portray asylum seekers as somehow disadvantaging “legitimate” immigrants a deliberate attempt to turn immigrants against refugees and asylum seekers.
One that couldn't be more disgusting or more evil.
Or more dangerous.
In a world facing a migrant crisis, with more displaced people since the Second World War, there are far more who would argue that Canada isn’t doing enough, and telling lies to make it look like we’re under siege because of a single tweet is more dangerous than he realizes.
For let's be clear, Scheer's lies are encouraging Con kooks across the country to threaten Trudeau's life.
But while decent Canadians should be grateful for journalists like Dale Smith for exposing those lies, we need to prod others in the MSM to follow his example.
And denounce them or boycott them if they don't.
For the truth is the best way to destroy those lying Cons.
And the only way to save our country...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigotry, Con media, Justin Trudeau, refugees, Scheer Lies
