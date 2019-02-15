What That Fake Scandal Is Really All About

I knew that there was something truly evil lurking in the shadows of that fake scandal.
Even if I couldn't see it, I could smell it.
The Cons claimed they were just standing up for the rights of Jody Wilson-Raybould, because she's an indigenous woman, and hates Justin Trudeau.
Even though many of their supporters, who dance to the dirty dogwhistle of their master Andrew Scheer, are the worst misogynists and foul anti-native bigots in this country.
And this is what that fake, outrageously hyped "scandal," is really all about.
A monstrous attempt to use an indigenous woman to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
In the most ghastly way possible.
Even though violence against women, and aboriginal women in particular, is still a horror show that casts a giant and often bloody shadow over this country.
One that should shame us all, but doesn't. Because Cons require a steady diet of bigotry.
Anyway, this is what I sent one of those cartoonists...
Everybody knows that no PM has ever stood up for women's rights more than than Justin Trudeau has. That why so many dirty old men hate him. So to suggest he is in favour of violence against women is not just wrong it's obscene. Enough is enough. #cdnpoli https://t.co/PXWpofVt4G— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 15, 2019
And of course I received no answer.
But then again what did I expect? When the poison is spreading anywhere.
And Scheer and his political pornographers whip up hatred against Trudeau on a daily basis.
By among other things calling him a "criminal."
Even though the Scheermongers eventually pulled that attack ad, the message did go out.
And was no doubt well received by dirty old Cons all over the country.
So you can see where we are going, where this fake scandal is taking us.
They really do want to destroy him, elect this alt-right monster.
And then screw Canada beyond recognition, from its laws to its medicare system.
And we must stop them.
The time has come to fight back, or lose our country.
And enough is enough...
No comments:
Post a Comment