Friday, February 15, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Scandal That Never Was
Andrew Scheer is still trying to blow air into the fake scandal balloon, but it's just not working.
Most Canadians just aren't interested, and with good reason.
There's no there, there.
And they know the creepy Scheer only too well.
The serial liar, the political pervert, the monstrous hypocrite.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer met with the head of SNC-Lavalin in May 2018 to discuss criminal charges facing the Quebec construction giant. Scheer’s office confirmed the Conservative leader discussed the “deferred prosecution agreement” sought by SNC-Lavalin to avoid criminal fraud and corruption charges.
But beyond that there's an even bigger problem. As Thomas Walkom points out, there are only two questions that need to be answered.
At the base of the Jody Wilson-Raybould affair lie two unanswered questions: Why did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffle her out of the justice portfolio? Why did she quit cabinet this week?
But while Trudeau has at least partially answered the first one.
Trudeau said he spoke to her in September and told her that the final decision on offering a plea bargain to the firm was hers alone — which by law it is.
And we do know the result.
What we do know is regardless of these and any other interventions from the prime minister or his aides, Wilson-Raybould chose not to override her officials and offer SNC-Lavalin a break.
If she was subjected to political pressure it wasn’t very effective.
But the questions Wilson Raybould must answer are just as, or even more serious, and remain totally unanswered.
Why did Wilson-Raybould quit cabinet when she did? If she objected to what she viewed as improper political pressure last fall why didn’t she quit then? If she objected to being demoted in the latest cabinet shuffle why didn’t she take her leave at that point?
Indeed, why did she quit cabinet at all? Her letter of resignation doesn’t say.
There has been some speculation that Wilson-Raybould is unhappy with the government’s progress on the Indigenous file. Is that why she quit? If that’s the case, why didn’t she say so?
Which can only lead to speculation that she quit just to spite Trudeau, and that she was the anonymous source in the Globe story for the very same reason.
So she better come clean, and stop hiding behind her lawyer, because if and when she does testify under oath, Canadians might be shocked to hear what she has to say. And I strongly suspect she won't be able to play the martyr anymore.
And in the meantime, this whole fake scandal is nothing but a grubby farce.
Until then we are left with a scandal that — so far — is not very scandalous.
A minister is allegedly pressured to use the statutory powers that allow her to legally override her officials. She doesn’t do so and the case in question continues on its way to trial.
If, as Conservative leader Andrew Scheer insists, this is an example of the Liberals kowtowing to their corporate friends, they are clearly not very good at it.
Yes, the truth will set us free as they say. And when it's known I'm pretty sure that a lot of people are going to lose their shirts or their credibility.
But Justin Trudeau won't be one of them.
As I said at the beginning, Canadians know Andrew Scheer all too well.
Even Valentine's Day was just another day to Schmear others.
And they've had enough. There is no there, there.
And I honestly believe this fake scandal will be the one that takes him down...
