Why Is Nathan Cullen Trying To Kill The NDP?

Oh boy, will Nathan Cullen ever learn? Yesterday I tried to warn him that his toxic Trudeau hate was making him sound like a Con, and look like a maniac.
And that in Quebec, his assault on the thousands of SNC-Lavalin workers in that province, and the thousands of others all over Canada and the world, is driving the NDP to extinction.
But he just won't listen, he just can't help himself.
His toxic Trudeau hate simply cannot be controlled.
Given recent events (@Puglaas) this tweet from Justin Trudeau a few years back is somewhat haunting (for him) https://t.co/XF6nxlHdcC— Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) February 14, 2019
So after seeing that tweet I had to ask him the obvious question:
And when he didn't even bother to answer my question, I thought I'd send him this story.
In Ottawa, there appears to be little sympathy these days for SNC-Lavalin, the giant engineering corporation facing prosecution for bribery schemes in Libya.
In Quebec, however, where it has operated for more than 100 years, SNC-Lavalin has a chorus of defenders that include the premier, the Opposition and pundits.
So that he can understand that even if he doesn't give a damn about all those workers and their families, his toxic Trudeau hate could also end up hurting vulnerable pensioners.
Only 3,400 of its 50,000 employees worldwide work in the province. But Quebec's pension fund manager — the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec — has a sizable stake in the company.
It owns around 20 per cent of SNC's shares, which have been trading at six-year lows since federal prosecutors announced in October they weren't interested in deferring prosecution.
Which is absolutely unforgivable.
And all I can say is this:
If Cullen wants to play footsy with the likes of Pierre Poislievre that's his problem...
I suppose in the eyes of the blind they make a nice couple.
But a party that sounds just as Con as the Cons, and has no respect for Quebec and its people, is not my NDP.
It's not the party of Jack.
And it's heading for extinction....
No comments:
Post a Comment