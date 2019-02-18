Monday, February 18, 2019
In Case You Didn't Know How Low The Con Media Can Go
If you want to know how low the Con media in this country have fallen, consider this :
By most honest accounts Andrew Scheer is a religious fanatic, a racist, a misogynist, a closet homophobe, a climate change denier, and a serial liar, who likes to smear his opponents over and over again.
He's also a man who dreams of being prime Minister so he can force seniors to pay for their own retirement, allow religious extremists to invade university campuses, and dismember our medicare system.
So whatever the Schmearmonger is, or claims to be, he's definitely NOT a moral leader.
But just don't tell the Globe and Mail that...
Because they seem to be promoting the absurd notion that a man like Scheer, just might, if he lunged for it, occupy the political high ground.
Canadians want leadership from their prime minister, not nauseating doses of political correctness. They want vision and inspiration, unifying national policies and projects. We want a reason to be proud of our leaders and our country.
So, now is the time for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to seize the high ground of Canadian politics and with it the moral leadership of the country.
I must admit, that when I first read this article, I was stunned.
What on earth I wondered gave Peter White, that old Mulroney Con, the idea that Scheer could make it to the high ground?
When he spends most of his time crawling through the political sewer smearing his opponents, acting in a bestial manner.
And looking like a man who could live quite happily in Ezra Levant's cloaca...
Which is enough to give people nightmares.
But then I read this and I couldn't stop laughing.
There is a tide in the affairs of men, Shakespeare wrote, which taken at the flood leads on to fortune. He also noted that some men have greatness thrust upon them. Mr. Scheer now has a chance to show how accurate the playwright was.
For that is hilarious.
Scheer really is the LAST political leader in Canada to use as an example of moral leadership.
While Gerald Butts on the other hand, offered up today a much better example.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top adviser and long-time friend Gerald Butts has resigned his post as principal secretary but says neither he nor anyone in Mr. Trudeau’s office put pressure on former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin on fraud and bribery charges.
By acting to defend the office of the prime minister from the Cons who would demean it, as only they can.
And freeing himself to take on the Cons and other Rebel-like scum who have treated him like the Trumplings treat George Soros, who as I'm sure you know they blame for EVERYTHING.
If I were them though, I'd be very concerned about all the slander that has poured out of that fake scandal like diarrhoea out of an elephant's behind.
As well as worry about how the Butts' resignation has defused what was left of that non scandal, but is sure to have Canadians asking a lot of questions about Scheer's right hand man Hamish Marshall.
The one who along with Ezra Levant, founded the hate mongering Rebel, and is now the Cons campaign manager.
For that could be VERY embarrassing...
Also, the shocking behaviour of the Cons and their media stooges is sure to mobilize progressives to get off their couches and attack the Cons harder than they ever have before.
Which is a good thing because progressives tend to be a bit complacent.
And the absolutely best news?
None of this fake news nonsense will have any serious effect on the results of the next election.
For when it comes down to a choice between Trudeau and Scheer...
There really is NO choice.
One is a real Canadian leader, and the other is a Con clown Trumpling.
So the Cons can keep hate mongering, or dog whistling, and inflaming right-wing extremists to keep threatening Trudeau.
But no matter how many, or how foul the threats.
I'm pretty sure Trudeau will not be intimidated.
He will defend our Canadian values well.
And decency will prevail....
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Fake Scandal, Gerald Butts, Hamish Marshall, Justin Trudeau, The Death of Con Canada
