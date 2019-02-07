Thursday, February 07, 2019
The Cons Must Really Hate This Story
It's not always easy to love our country at this time of the year.
Not when it has been so cold recently the ducks where I live have been reduced to splashing around in this small hole in the ice, in a bay frozen solid.
And we are forced to listen to the annoying sound of the Canada haters who quack and wail about how they wish they lived somewhere else.
And of course, nobody hates this country all year round, than do our ugly Cons.
The shabby Trumplings who would have us live in a country more American than Canadian.
So I'm sure that they must REALLY hate this story.
Canada may be one of the world’s more boring countries, as yawn-inspiring as sensible shoes — wake up, reader, I know you’re snoozing!— but it’s also emerging as a moral leader of the free world.
There’s no one else. The United States under President Trump is on a nationalist tear. Britain’s leaders seem determined to drag their people over a Brexit precipice. France is distracted by protests. Germany is preparing for succession.
So Canada is stepping up.
Especially what Nicholas Kristof has to say about Justin Trudeau and the refugees the Cons hate so much.
During the worst of the Syrian refugee crisis, President Barack Obama admitted just 12,000 Syrians and provoked a furious backlash, including Trump’s Muslim ban. Canada accepted 40,000 Syrians, with Trudeau appearing at the airport to hand out winter coats to these new Canadians.
For as you know that drives the Cons crazy.
As it does the whiners who are always putting Canada down.
Whenever I say something nice about Canada, I get indignant emails from Canadian friends pointing out the country’s shortcomings (which are real).
And who will never accept that we are living in one of the best countries on earth.
And no, it's not just thanks to Justin Trudeau and those of us who believe that his leadership is taking this country to a better place, in a world rotting with hatred and violence.
It's also about people like Paul Dewar who died yesterday, and left this letter behind to inspire us to try to do even better.
Dear Friends,
The time has come for me to say goodbye. While I have left this place physically, I have some final words I'd like to share.
In my time on this earth, I was passionate about the power of citizens working together and making a difference.
I wanted a Canada where we treat our fellow citizens with the dignity, love and respect that every one of us deserves.
I wanted a world where we reduced suffering and increased happiness. A world where we took better care of each other.
In the stoic stillness of my journey, I have found my way to peace. May you keep building a more peaceful and better world for all.
For that is the kind of Canadian, and the kind of country I believe in.
Rest in peace Paul Dewar, your decent journey is done.
While those who love this country go on to try to make it an example to others.
And an even better place to live...
