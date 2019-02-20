Andrew Scheer and the Hate Fest On the Hill

It was an ugly spectacle, hundreds of trucks rolling into downtown Ottawa, heading for Parliament Hill.
Disrupting traffic, spewing foul fumes in every direction.
And deafening those unlucky enough to be caught in their path.
The convoy has arrived in Ottawa and everyone can hear them! pic.twitter.com/zPr7huCklw— Chris Warkentin (@chriswarkentin) February 19, 2019
But still managing to drive Cons MPs like Chris Warkentin into a frenzy, and bringing their leader Andrew Scheer running out to meet them.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed a controversial convoy bringing a pro-pipeline message to Ottawa today, assuring participants that "we've got your back."
"We're fighting for you. We're standing with you," Scheer said in a short speech to the crowd. "We believe in you. We celebrate what you've done to build this country."
Even though the yellow vest movement he was celebrating has been hijacked by bigots and right-wing crazies.
One sign on a convoy truck parked near Parliament said NO to "UN/globalism, carbon tax, tanker ban, dirty foreign oil, open borders" and YES to "(Charging) Trudeau with treason, Energy East, yes to pipelines, (looking) after veterans, photo ID & Canadian citizenship to vote."
One of the group's other organizers, Jason Corbeil, was forced to distance the group from a Sault. Ste. Marie, Ont., yellow vest group that had boasted online about being part of the convoy. A blog run by one of that group's organizers includes calls for specific politicians to be executed, refers to immigrants as "sub-human" and argues women don't belong in politics.
With ugly signs calling for Justin Trudeau to be charged with treason.
In this photo of Andrew Scheer embracing the far-right, anti-immigant Yellow Vests convoy, you can see a convoy billboard that says "charge Trudeau with treason".— North99 (@wearenorth99) February 19, 2019
Scheer fully supports the convoy - does he support this as well?#cdnpoli #unitedwerollforcanada #unitedweroll pic.twitter.com/F2ccCrTJnL
While other yellow bellies as I have pointed out before, have been spotted calling for Trudeau to be executed.
But despite that, Scheer and his ugly Cons had no problem sharing an audience yesterday with other right-wing extremists like Faith Goldy.
Or ignoring these warnings:The convergence of Canada's mainstream right and far right is occurring right on schedule. pic.twitter.com/tL3v9R8f85— Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) February 19, 2019
Scheer is playing with fire. Most Canadian conservatives are not white nationalists. https://t.co/cwmBQme0SS— Stephen Maher (@stphnmaher) February 19, 2019
But then those warnings come too late, as I pointed out on Twitter.
Andrew Scheer's fraudulent claim that Justin Trudeau wants to "erase our borders" has resulted in a deluge of death threats aimed at the PM. It's time that far-right extremist was investigated by the police or the justice committee.#cdnpoli https://t.co/oKRdyhhNRG— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 19, 2019
Scheer is a right-wing extremist who by demonizing Trudeau has helped create this diseased hate fest.
He is unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party.
And he can't be defeated soon enough...
No comments:
Post a Comment