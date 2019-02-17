The Con Media, The Fake Scandal, And the Zombie Apocalypse

By any known standards, the media coverage of the SNC-Lavalin affair has been a journalistic horror show.
A freakish zombie apocalypse, where the walking dead in the Ottawa Press Gallery insist it's the BIGGEST story in the world.
Give it saturation coverage, and try to force it down our throats.
Even though it's not even close to that important, and as I've pointed out before, most decent Canadians couldn't care less because they know the schmearmonger Scheer only too well.
But still the Con media zombies stumble on, and when they can't find any new stories they just invent them.
If you got your news this morning from a Sun paper in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, or Edmonton, you might be under the impression that Gerald Butts, Justin Trudeau’s most trusted and senior advisor, has shockingly broken ranks with the PM over the SNC-Lavalin case, thrown his support behind former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, and publicly denounced his boss for “a lack of integrity, transparency, and respect.”
Of course, Gerald Butts has said no such thing. A fake twitter account with the handle @GeraldButtts (note the three “T”s) is responsible for that quote.
And to make matters worse, when caught in the act don't even have the decency to properly retract them.
Or in the case of the increasingly desperate Andrew Coyne...
Who also got caught spreading fake news...
Pls RT - OMG - Andrew Coyne (National Post) gets called out on CBC for spreading "Fake News" by Chantal Hebert re #SNCLavalin watch!@Pepperfire @suepeac @TheJasonPugh @StradlingDianne @CleanPeteCan @Tintie4 @MarilynLouise5 @Picard_Resists @ArthurAtkinson0 @Susann_G @vancitydan pic.twitter.com/R4qpPDeTsn— G.T. Lem (@gtlem) February 14, 2019
Had to be corrected and humiliated on air, by one of the few reasonably decent journalists left in Ottawa, Chantal Hébert .
While other CBC's panels are so unbalanced and so biased they resemble a morning meeting at Con headquarters.
And the Con media's cartoonists compete among themselves trying to demean Trudeau...
By portraying him as an effeminate woman beater, which drives some of the dirty old men in this country absolutely wild.
Even though nobody has defended women's rights more than Justin Trudeau has.
Or by repeating the Con line that sunny days are gone forever.
Ad nauseam.
Or suggesting that Jody Wilson-Raybould is going to blow Trudeau's arm off.
Or at least blow him out of the water in the next election.
While she herself is portrayed as a saint or a martyr who speaks truth to power.
Even though we have absolutely no idea whether that is true, or not. Since she hasn't said a word since the fake scandal started.
And she has failed on several occasions to speak ANYTHING to the Senate.
Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould angered senators by refusing to give testimony on a change to the Criminal Code that is now at the centre of allegations that she was improperly pressured to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.
The budget bill was not the only time Wilson-Raybould snubbed the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee. Throughout last fall, the committee tried repeatedly to get her to testify on the government's access-to-information reforms — specifically on a provision that would require judges to publicly disclose their expenses, which some senators fear could undermine judicial independence.
Joyal said Wilson-Raybould "systematically" refused repeated invitations to testify, even though the committee offered to be flexible on the timing to accommodate the minister's schedule. The only response it received was that the minister was unavailable, he said.
So much for perfection.
And if you thought that was weird, this B.C. news magazine even suggests she should be the next leader of the Liberal Party.
If the allegations of preferential treatment for SNC-Lavalin hold up, then the Liberals will be in desperate trouble in this fall’s election. And the only thing that might save them would be replacing Justin Trudeau with Wilson-Raybould.
Can you believe that?
Bwahahahaha.
But what isn't so hilarious, is the way Bob Fife, the man who wrote the Globe story that started the fake scandal, responded yesterday to this tweet from the new Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Reagan.
In this vile manner.
Fife quickly deleted it, and replaced it with this even more disgusting tweet from Ken Whyte, the first editor-in-chief of the National Post.
Which only makes his vicious Con bias even more obvious and more disgusting.
And can only raise some disturbing questions about Fife's story, the one that triggered this outbreak of mass hysteria.
Who is that anonymous source, and who is really behind that fake news and this fake scandal?
And while that might be hard to determine, or not, two things are for sure.
The Con media have exposed themselves and disgraced themselves beyond redemption, and must be boycotted to extinction.
And if we don't watch those Con zombies closely, and prepare to destroy them.
They will steal the next election, and they will kill this country...
