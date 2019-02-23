The Con Media and the Shabby End of The Fake Scandal

Lordy. What a difference a day makes. One moment the press gallery hacks in Ottawa were in a feverish state of arousal.
They thought the fake scandal, the one they had manufactured out of a flimsy anonymous sourced story in the Globe and Mail, and blown up like a balloon until they were blue in the face, was about to destroy Justin Trudeau.
They thought the justice committee hearings would finish him off, please their corporate masters, and maybe even save their jobs.
But then, as you know, along came Michael Wernick...
And suddenly everything changed.The distinguished Canadian Michael Wernick has done his country great service again. By blowing the fake scandal right out of the water. And by warning Canadians about the murderous place the Cons would take them to. https://t.co/mESvc5WbEB #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/CqcVReYzVb— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 22, 2019
The mood in the press gallery went from frenzied to funereal...
Which didn't however stop those Con stooges from failing to adequately cover the bombshell report that the reason Wilson Raybould lost her job as justice minister, may have had less to do with SNC-Lavalin, and more to do with the reconciliation agenda.
The federal government's top bureaucrat revealed Thursday that Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former Justice minister, was locked in a fierce battle with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and other ministers over the direction of a promised piece of legislation central to the government's reconciliation agenda.
As well as the other more obvious reason she may have lost that job, because she wasn't a very good justice minister.
Jody Wilson-Raybould swept into the Department of Justice on a wave of high hopes and lofty expectations. With the tide now receding on her three-year tenure as minister of justice, she leaves a residue of disappointment and a legion of perplexed supporters wondering what went so wrong.
Or was a very poor one.
Which although it was all but ignored by the Con media, is where fake scandal becomes farce.
Leaving Andrew Scheer looking like a clown.....
And leaving the Con media looking like his hapless stooges.
Who would hammer away day in and day out, trying to make that fake scandal look significant, based on the wrong information.
While all but ignoring that a man who would be prime minister has been hanging out with yellow vested bigots and white nationalists.
That will come back to haunt them, and it has done already great damage to many reputations.
Including the reputation of the CBC whose coverage was so appalling it might as well change its name to the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation.
Or the Jonestown Broadcasting Corporation, working to elect Andrew Scheer until the day he kills them.
But nobody sums up the shabby and overhyped nature of that fake scandal better than does Warren Kinsella, who got so carried away going after Justin Trudeau like a bat out of hell, that he ended up spreading fake news.
Hey, here's Warren Kinsella sharing what appears to be actual fake news. pic.twitter.com/wfnu4GDWtY— Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) February 22, 2019
From a site that couldn't have been faker.
Got to love a site that uses very Canadian turns of phrase like "leader of the Justice Ministry." And which is reporting this nonsense. https://t.co/C3EjjgUtKX— Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) February 22, 2019
And was forced to admit that he had been conned.
Sad.
But then he wasn't alone, all Canadians were conned. And we should all be concerned about the role fake news might play in the next election.
Barring some new and sensational revelation by Jody Wilson- Raybould, which I very much doubt, the fake scandal should fizzle out sooner rather than later.
But the shameless way our Con media reacted will remain one of the greatest threats to our democracy I have ever seen.
And is yet another reason Andrew Scheer and his far-right Cons must be defeated if our country is to survive...
