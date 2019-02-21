Michael Wernick's Grim Warning For Canadians

I was incredibly impressed by Michael Wernick when he appeared before the Justice Committee for three big reasons.
One, he blew the fake scandal right out of the water.
Two, he said the original Robert Fife story in the Globe, upon which the whole hollow scandal was constructed, "contains errors, unfounded speculation and, in some cases, is simply defamatory."
Which was music to my ears.
And three, he issued a grim warning.
A warning every Canadian should heed.
Canada's most senior federal public servant says he is worried about the nation and the state of its political discourse — fearing it has sunk to such lows that it could lead to an assassination attempt during the next federal election campaign.
"I'm deeply concerned about my country right now and its politics and where it's headed," Wernick told the Commons justice committee today.
For unlike that fake scandal it's a real story, the biggest story in this country.
And it's a special warning for people like Andrew Scheer who likes to play footsie with right-wing extremists, and never stops whipping up hatred against Justin Trudeau.
Or Cons like senator David Tkachuk who talks about running over Liberals all over the country.
Even though all this violent talk could have tragic consequences...
"I worry about the rising tides of incitements to violence when people use terms like 'treason' and 'traitor' in open discourse. Those are the words that lead to assassination. I'm worried that somebody is going to be shot in this country this year during the political campaign," Wernick said.
Which as you know is something I have been worrying about for a long long time...
Worrying what those dirty old toxic Trudeau haters might do if they got half a chance.
And now I have to worry about what the creepy Scheer might do to this country if he becomes prime minister.
And Canada is plunged again into the darkness of a Con regime.
And all because our Con media is so hopelessly biased, it constantly attempts to demonize the decent Trudeau.
While the creepy Scheer gets away, or skates away with murder.
And his sleazy Cons get away with this:
Where they lie like thieves but are never called out for it by our grubby media..So this is where the CPC is with the truth, even when they get the hearing they want with the witness they want.... #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/icT8IiGanl— Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) February 21, 2019
And that can't continue, the stakes are just too high.
We have been far too soft on those toxic Trudeau haters for far too long.
But now we are fighting for our country and its precious values.
And failure is not an option...
