Thursday, February 21, 2019
Andrew Scheer, the Con Media, and the Far-Right Menace
This should have been the biggest story in Canada yesterday. The sight of Andrew Scheer addressing a gathering on Parliament Hill that was riddled with racists and other far-right extremists.
Members of a movement who routinely accuse Justin Trudeau of treason and demand that he be executed.
But instead our ghastly Con media ignored that story, concentrated all its efforts on trying to pump up that fake legalistic scandal that doesn't threaten the lives of anyone.
And even ignored this deeply disturbing incitement to violence from the Con senator David Tkachuk.
Which is so grotesque, he should have been charged by now, of fired.
But despite that, as far as I can determine, only one media outlet gave that story the coverage it deserved.
"I know you've rolled all the way here, and I'm going to ask you one more thing: I want you to roll over every Liberal left in the country," Tkachuk told convoy-supporting protestors. Cheers erupted from the crowd.
"Because when they're gone. These bills are gone," he said, referring to Liberal government legislation proposing an oil tanker ban in northern British Columbia and another to rehaul the pipeline review process.
Which is absolutely outrageous, as is the fact that also as far as I can determine, only one media outlet gave this story the coverage it deserved.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is being criticized by activists for his enthusiastic embrace of a controversial pro-pipeline convoy on Parliament Hill and ignoring its racist and anti-immigrant elements, and speaking at the same event as a white nationalist.
Even though Scheer is largely responsible for encouraging the spread of the insane far-right conspiracy theory, that Trudeau and the U.N. are trying to "erase our borders."
And for triggering a wave of death threats aimed at our prime minister.
Even though it's not the first time Scheer has been caught cuddling up to far right groups.
And even though far right violence has already claimed the lives of six Muslims in a Quebec City mosque.
And we live in a country where even dead children are not spared from racist bigotry.
A stream of heinous comments has forced Quebec news channel TVA Nouvelles to remove a post on their Facebook page about the Halifax fire that killed seven children in a family of Syrian refugees.
The comments took aim at the family for being refugees. Some saying “good riddance,” and “we’re tired of paying for them.”
So why is the Con media so obsessed with one story, that it can't see the much bigger one?
The one that is slowly poisoning this country.
Supriya Dwivedi wonders about the double standard.
And I wonder why the Con media seems oblivious to the danger of electing a far-right sympathizer as prime minister.
For let there be no doubt, Andrew Scheer is a clear and present danger to this country.
His views and the views of his ugly Cons are more American than Canadian, and can only lead us to fascism.
And if this country is going to survive, they must be defeated by whatever legal means necessary...
Andrew Scheer, Con bigotry, David Tkachuk, fascism, truck convoy
