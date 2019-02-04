The Heritage Minute and the Canada Hating Cons

As you may have noticed, ever since Mad Max Bernier laid siege to their castle, Andrew Scheer and his Cons have been spewing out attack ads at a rate never seen before.
They are now averaging about two a day, and those ads are ever more desperate and ever more disgusting.
Like this latest one.
A so-called "parody" of a Heritage Minute.
The federal Conservatives say they have taken down an attack ad that spoofed the famous “Heritage Minute” format. A party spokesman says the ad “was obviously intended as parody,” but nonetheless the party will post an edited version that makes clear it was not produced by Historica Canada.
And what makes it even more disgusting is that although Historica Canada asked them politely to delete the ugly video.
A statement on the fake "Heritage Minute" shared by @CPC_HQ and @AndrewScheer: pic.twitter.com/FF5De9ilcZ— Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) February 3, 2019
Scheer and his Cons refused to do that, and merely reissued their grotesque video with a one line disclaimer.
Which no doubt had Scheer and his ghastly gang laughing their ugly faces off.
But didn't please Historica Canada.
A follow up to our previous statement, with regards to the @CPC_HQ video shared earlier today: pic.twitter.com/fr5kUIsDzM— Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) February 4, 2019
And needless to say didn't please me either...
But then I wasn't surprised, and nobody else should be either.Heritage Moments are supposed to celebrate the men and women who helped build this country. But even them Andrew Scheer and his Cons would debase. https://t.co/ul9UlSFlry I can't wait to defeat those beasts and make Canada clean again.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/q97oEOyIfH— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 3, 2019
For the Cons have been trying to degrade and debase Canada ever since Stephen Harper called Canada a "second-tier socialistic country, boasting ever more loudly about its economy and social services to mask its second-rate status."
And Scheer and his ghastly Trumplings hate Canada and its precious values even more than Harper does...
Which is scary.
But at least makes our election choice even easier.
Will you vote for the Canada hating Trumpling?
Or will you vote for one of these real Canadians?
And our beautiful Canada...
I hope those Con fuckers get sued to recoup expenses, and that it bankrupts them. Historica Canada is losing donors as a result of this. That SOB needs to pay, and pay BIGLY.ReplyDelete
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/amp/politics/article-maker-of-heritage-minutes-says-it-is-losing-donors-because-of/
Scheer is an immature little fucking troll. "Just not ready" is the understatement of the decade. He's a lying, disrespectful, irresponsible piece of crap who doesn't belong leading a homeowners' association, never mind a political party. Herr Harper's Heritage of Hate.
BTW: Off-topic but D'ohFo and Jean-Marie Legault want Justin to drop the retaliatory steel tariffs on the US and cave in for Trump. Justin said no, that it would be "unilateral surrender." And he would be right.ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1092448735806787585
So far, not a peep from Andy. I hope this betrayal by the Buck-a-Beer buffoon causes the Cons to collapse in Ontario.