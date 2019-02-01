Andrew Scheer's Most Outrageous and Biggest Lie Ever

In one of my last posts, I looked at how Andrew Scheer and his ugly Cons have been whipping up racism and xenophobia all over the country.
Helping to pour fuel on the flames of the same kind of bigotry that has already claimed the lives of six peaceful worshippers of a Quebec City mosque.
As well as triggering a wave of death threats aimed at Justin Trudeau.
So you can imagine how I felt when I saw this...
Justin Trudeau's Liberals have done more name-calling and fear-mongering than anyone. Trudeau should stop accusing others of it until he looks in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/G7XaMWNH6e— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 31, 2019
Or how loudly I laughed.
And why I felt I had to say this:
And of course, after listening to this nonsense:
"Justin Trudeau is the one who is playing the politics of fear and division."
I also felt I had to add the long nose of a serial liar.
For suggesting that Trudeau is uglier and more divisive than he is, is not only absurd, it has to be his biggest lie ever.
And the results couldn't be more disgusting.
A woman at a town hall in the province of Saskatchewan in Canada’s west, a region where the Liberals are in trouble, accused Trudeau of “working for your globalist partners” to betray Canada.
“What do we do with traitors in Canada, Mr. Trudeau? We used to hang them, hang them for treason,” the woman told the stunned prime minister after asking him about Moslem sharia law and Saudi Arabian oil imports.
In the Quebec town of Saint-Hyacinthe, a man dressed in a yellow vest swore loudly at Trudeau and accused him of selling out the country.
For nobody can fear-monger or Scheermonger as much and as well as Scheer can...
And for that alone he can never be trusted
As for Trudeau I watched him at a town hall last night handling questions as politely as ever.
And when I saw what he had to say this morning in Toronto.
Justin Trudeau insisted Friday that he would stay positive in the face of what he predicts will be a "negative, divisive" election year.
Speaking at a Liberal fundraising breakfast at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York hotel, the prime minister said he plans to focus on bringing people together.
"We're going to have to stand in the face of what very likely will be negative, divisive campaigns while we stay positive, because we know that scaring people and dividing people might lead to short-term electoral gains, but it ends up hurting your capacity to govern for everyone," Trudeau told a group of supporters.
All I could say was good luck.
For the lights are going out all over this country...
Adam Scotti
A lot of dirty old men want him dead. The Cons are in a murderous frenzy.
And only his decency and our Canadian values, can lead us out of this darkness...
I wonder if Angry Andy expressed any bullshit platitudes for the Bell Let's Talk campaign, before going right back to his usual Trump-quality trolling that'd make anyone feel anxious and depressed. I ended up having to block Twitter on my home computer because reading Trudeau's feed made me want to dig my eyes out.ReplyDelete
But I do notice the Cons seem to be in panic mode after the announcement of the social media monitoring committee that aims to counteract the kind of troll farms and disinformation that forms the core of Hamster the computer chipmunk's agitprop campaign. This could get interesting and it's probably going to get ugly. "Click OK to delete CPC.exe..."
Speaking of social media, though, for all the resources the Cons have sunk into said attack of the stormtroopers, their in-house crew doesn't look like much worth writing home about. You might want to share this one as a sign that maybe (I hope) the wheels are starting to come off. Besides the disturbingly Trumpian "Lock 'em up!" / "But their emails!" invocation, um... anybody got a spellchecker? Anyone? Mueller?
https://imgur.com/a/Sb4rvb9
I guess Bryan is no fan of Gillette razors. When a member of your communications team needs a proofreader of his own, it might be time to recalibrate. Or maybe Bryan is a bot programmed to let the jokes write themselves. "Andrew Scheer: Proud supporter of the Bush Doctrine." "Vote Conservative: Shave and a haircut... two-bit crooks." "I'm Andrew Scheer! I'm a lumberjack and that's OK!" Now, correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't Tony Gazebo have one of those... inquiries not so long ago?