Saturday, February 16, 2019
Climate Change Wars: The Newest Generation Joins the Battle
It was amazing sight, thousands of children and teenagers protesting all over the U.K.
After going on strike, and walking out of their classrooms, to demand action on climate change.
The newest generation joining the war on global warming.
It's a historic moment, so I was glad to see George Monbiot salute the children and thank them for giving him hope that we can avoid a climate catastrophe.
The Youth Strike 4 Climate gives me more hope than I have felt in 30 years of campaigning. Before this week, I believed it was all over. I thought, given the indifference and hostility of those who govern us, and the passivity of most of my generation, that climate breakdown and ecological collapse were inevitable. Now, for the first time in years, I think we can turn them around.
For hope is everything.
As well as acknowledging that his generation had trashed the planet.
We have lived as if your lives had no importance, as if any resource we encountered was ours and ours alone to use as we wished, regardless of the impact on future generations. In doing so, we created a cannibal economy: we ate your future to satisfy our greed.
It was easier to pretend that the science was wrong and their lives were right than to accept that the science was right and their lives were wrong.
Which is great, better late than never.
And so is this....
Thousand of young people marching down the street in Montreal yesterday.
As the children's climate strike movement spreads all over the world from Canada to Scotland to Australia.
And back to where it began in Sweden, with the incredibly brave and determined Greta Thunberg.
Which is really bad news for these homegrown climate change deniers...
For now they really are living on borrowed time.
Climate change and carbon taxes are going to be huge issues in the next election.
The future is rising.
And their days are numbered...
