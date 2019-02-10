The Shabby Con Media and the Fake Scandal

When the Globe first published its anonymously sourced report alleging PMO interference in the SNC-Lavalin case, the media made Jody Wilson-Raybould look like a martyr.
Praising her to high heaven, for daring to stand up to the Trudeau government they hate so much.
And drawing a direct line between her alleged refusal to interfere in the case, and her removal as Justice Minister.
But then to their great dismay no doubt, the picture suddenly became murkier.
When it was revealed that Wilson-Raybould may have been removed for other reasons.
The reality is she wasn’t being moved because she was universally loved and doing a bang-up job.
She was being moved because she had become a thorn in the side of the cabinet, someone insiders say was difficult to get along with, known to berate fellow cabinet ministers openly at the table, and who others felt they had trouble trusting.
And those who dared speak, albeit anonymously, claimed that she wasn't exactly a good team player.
Those who did spoke of a woman who went through staff at a breakneck pace (she has had four chiefs of staff in three-and-a-half years), and only showed up to meetings when she felt like it.
And might even in a fit of pathetic pique have attempted to bring down the roof on her party.
Several Liberals approached Friday said they were confident the story came from Wilson-Raybould herself.
Only to bring it down on herself as well.
For as legal experts have pointed out, if in the role of Attorney General she had felt unduly pressured into granting SNC-Lavalin a Deferred Prosecution Agreement or DPA, it was her legal duty to RESIGN.
But she did not.
And since whatever happened, or whatever was said or wasn't, nothing changed, and the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin continues.
I'd really like to know what exactly is the scandal?
The fact that SNC-Lavalin lobbied the government to discuss those criminal charges?
Hardly. Not when the future of the company and the fate of thousands of workers were threatened by a criminal conviction that would have prevented it from bidding for government contracts for ten years.
Not when Andrew Scheer was also lobbied.
Even if old big nose forgot to tell us about that.
And since the government had every legal right to discuss the issue around the cabinet table.
Senior government officials confirmed to The Globe and Mail on Friday that discussions were held with Jody Wilson-Raybould when she was justice minister and attorney-general on options in the case of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., including shelving a corruption and fraud prosecution to help workers who could be affected if the company were convicted.
Indeed to not do so with so many good jobs at stake, would have been criminally irresponsible.
And if Canada's top prosecutor has the right to continuing prosecuting SNC-Lavalin.
Canada’s top public prosecutor is staunchly defending her prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin on corruption charges, saying her office must remain independent from political interference and judicial supervision.
Even though the only individual charged by the RCMP left the company seven years ago, and the company has bent backwards to clean up its act.
And since nobody is stopping the public prosecutor from continuing down that road.
Surely the government has every right to prevent this hollow "scandal" from being turned into a political circus.
Current Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti said there has been no evidence to justify a committee investigation into whether or not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or anyone in his office tried to have former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould abandon the prosecution of a case against SNC-Lavalin.
Which begs the question, why when there is absolutely no sign that Canadians give a damn about this so-called "scandal," are so many in our shabby media trying to make it sound like this is the biggest scandal ever?
And for that I have only this explanation:
For which the sleazy Scheer can only be grateful, as you can see in his beady eyes.
But can only further discredit our shabby Con media in the eyes of decent Canadians.
And make people like Warren Kinsella look absolutely desperate.
And even more ridiculous.
As for Andrew Scheer, I don't think this fake scandal will do him any favours either.
For as I mentioned the other day, he is already known as the uber divisive Con and serial liar who spends every day of the year attacking Justin Trudeau.
This fake scandal will only be seen as more of the same...
And stands to do his party more harm than it does the government.
Especially in Quebec, where the Con's chances of picking up any extra seats has now been reduced to almost zero.
Which all things considered, in a story about laws and lawyers.
Can only be seen as the most fitting poetic justice...
