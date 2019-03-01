Friday, March 01, 2019
Why Andrew Scheer Should Be Investigated By The RCMP
Jody Wilson-Raybault had barely finished telling "her truth" the other day, before Andrew Scheer came running out to demand that Justin Trudeau resign, claiming he had lost the "moral authority" to govern.
Which of course was absolutely absurd, and in normal times would have had many wondering whether the desperate Scheer was losing his marbles.
But of course these are not normal times. The grubby Cons and their shabby shuffling media stooges are in a fevered frenzy, trying to use the fake scandal to destroy Justin Trudeau.
So the sleazy Scheer has felt empowered to take his never-ending campaign to destroy Trudeau, to a new level of depravity.
By once again calling Trudeau a criminal, and demanding that he be investigated by the RCMP.
In a letter to the Mounties' Commissioner Brenda Lucki Thursday, the Tory leader reiterated the "serious allegations" former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould made in a gripping testimony that ran for almost four hours.
"These are incredibly serious allegations. And I do not write these words lightly. But the matter at hand appears, on its face, to be a gross violation of the law," Scheer wrote to Lucki.
Even though Wilson-Raybould herself has testified that nothing illegal took place.
And Andrew Scheer is the one who should be investigated for helping to incite violence against the prime minister.
For not only has Scheer been demonizing Trudeau for years, this monstrous attack ad helped ignite an explosion of ugly racism...
By panicking the Con base into believing the country was being invaded by single black men, coming for their jobs, their money, and their white women.
When of course that was total bullshit, and the Cons had once again distorted reality to suit their ugly purposes.
But as if that wasn't grotesque or fraudulent enough, the creepy Scheer then took his depraved campaign a step further.
By claiming that Justin Trudeau was conspiring with the United Nations to "erase Canada's borders".
When that was just another lie from the serial liar Scheer, and he must have known that it was a kooky conspiracy theory cooked up by neo-Nazis in Eastern Europe.
But he didn't care because it mobilized his rabid base like no foul campaign before it.
Signs started appearing all over the country accusing Trudeau of treason, and calling for him to be executed.
The RCMP said it was aware of those threats.
The RCMP says it’s aware of comments made about Justin Trudeau on a Yellow Vest Facebook page, saying it takes all threats made against the Prime Minister seriously.
A scroll through the Yellow Vest Canada Facebook page shows a number of comments from members posting that Mr. Trudeau should be hanged, with others writing celebratory comments about the prospect of the Prime Minister’s death.
But since the death threats are continuing.
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot the prime minister and blow up Parliament buildings.
And violent images are now even being peddled by some of the toxic Trudeau haters in the Con media.
The Trudeau brand is broken. The unicorn-mounted prince lies bleeding on the rainbow, surrounded by dark and stormy clouds
For that image is chilling.
And this one is not much better...
Brought to you by the same cartoonist who brought us the disgusting image of Trudeau in another boxing ring, getting ready to beat up a bound and gagged Wilson-Rabould.
It seems to me that enough is enough.
The RCMP should be investigating one of the main sources of the hate that is poisoning our country.
And that means investigating Andrew Scheer.
The man who would have Trudeau jailed for his alleged role in a fake scandal, must be investigated for his role in a far bigger, and far more dangerous scandal.
And if found guilty he is the one who should be jailed...
