Why Justin Trudeau Has No Need To Apologize

Sometimes I think that Justin Trudeau is too decent and too nice to be the leader of a big country with so many little people, and so many dirty old men.
But at least he didn't apologize this morning for this grotesque scandal.
For he has nothing to apologize for.
As I said on Twitter this morning, these are the ones who are entirely responsible.
And as Bob Hepburn points out, while Trudeau and his PMO might have handled the situation better, Judy Wilson-Raybould is no hero.
Wilson-Raybould, who used her appearance to “tell her truth,” is also not a “hero” in this messy affair as some commentators and supporters are portraying her. Indeed, there are a number of issues and questions they have either forgotten, ignored or overlooked.
Read this and weep.
First, did she quietly approve of the leak to the Globe and Mail of alleged PMO efforts to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin case? If so, she did it while she was still a cabinet minister. Where would be the integrity in that?
Second, although she says she felt inappropriately “pressured” to suspend the criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin and instead have the firm pay a fine, the “pressure” turns out to be just 10 meetings and 11 phone calls over a four-month period. Some pressure!
Or read this and vomit.
Third, she seems to have made the story about herself and didn’t really care if she threw her fellow Liberals MPs under the bus. Many of them could well lose their seats and their jobs because of her damning testimony against Trudeau.
A Liberal defeat would mean First Nations communities, which Wilson-Raybould has fought for throughout her legal and political careers, may ultimately suffer under a Conservative government. Trudeau placed First Nations issues at the top of his personal agenda. Does anyone believe Tory leader Andrew Scheer would do so, too?
And what's this from the deputy minister of justice?
Some Minister of Justice. Some hero.If accurate, this suggests JWR’s people didn’t want PCO to get information from her department that might be adverse to the decision on the SNC-Lavalin DPA that she had already taken. Hmmmm. https://t.co/tnbzncfwT1— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) March 6, 2019
You know, I struggle to find any good in this ghastly fake scandal, that has consumed this country for almost a month. It all seems like madness to me.
But at least now we have seen the true face of the Con media and how ugly it is.
At least now we know who are those dirty mostly male toxic Trudeau haters, including those in our own blogosphere.
The ones who dare to call themselves "progressives" while selling out the rights of women, gays and others to this filthy monster, and his kooky gang of right-wing extremists.
While the dirty old men go "Oompah, oompah, oompah."
And the good news?
The damage caused by the fake scandal is rapidly healing...
And it won't be long before the Trudeau Liberals will be back on top again.
And hopefully now he will not be so nice...
For we have seen the enemy.
And for the sake of our beautiful country.
We must destroy them...
