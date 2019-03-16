The Ghastly Bigot and the Egg Boy

Fraser Anning is an Australian Senator and an avowed bigot.
He has railed against women's rights and gay rights, and other progressive causes. But he saves most of his venom for Muslims.
He has called for Australia to prevent them from entering the country, as part of what he calls the "final solution" to the "immigration problem.
And if that wasn't appalling enough his reaction to the Christchurch massacre was even more depraved.
When he blamed the mass killing on Muslim immigrants.
“I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman,” Anning said. “However, whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand of the increasing Muslim presence.”
The senator claimed “left-wing politicians and media” would blame gun laws and nationalist views, but “the real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”
And if you read his full statement it is even more disgusting. As is this tweet which could have emerged form the rear orifice of many a Con in this country....
All of which helps explain why so many all over the world cheered when the Egg Boy let him have it.
The 17-year-old Will Connolly was roughed up by Anning's thuggish supporters, one of whom kicked him in the stomach.After a right-wing terrorist murdered 49 Muslims, this far-right Australian Senator tried to blame the attack on Muslims. He 100% deserved this egg to the face.— Ryan Knight 🇳🇿 (@ProudResister) March 16, 2019
Long live #EggBoy! pic.twitter.com/4SEILrdgSt
But he seemed fine minutes later when he was escorted out of the building by police...
Who released him without charges.
But not before his heroic egging was trending number one on Twitter in Canada and the U.S.
And he was being hailed as a hero all over the world.
With millions no doubt sharing this sentiment...
And leaving me to say yes.... I know... but....
I don’t normally approve of any kind of violence, but since it was only an egg, and the bigot deserved it, I think I’ll make an exception. https://t.co/06mv6CvKx3— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 16, 2019
