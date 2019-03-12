Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Bitter End of the Fake Scandal
Gosh, I can only imagine the state Andrew Scheer must be in today, along with his grubby media stooges, and other toxic Trudeau haters all over the country.
I swear I can hear them wailing all over the country.
Where's a waaahmbulance when you need one?
But then who can blame those poor old losers?
When as I wrote in my last post, the fake scandal is now more dead than alive.
After a month of brutally biased coverage by the grubby Con media, Justin Trudeau is STILL the preferred choice for prime minister.
His lead over Andrew Scheer is not shrinking it's growing.
And for the creeper and his Cons the bad polling news just keeps on coming...
Can you believe it?
The Cons smeared a decent prime minister for ONE MONTH, flinging their political excrement at him, hour after hour, day after day, week after week.
While their monstrous supporters accused him of treason, and some even demanded he be executed.
And it didn't change a thing. Nothing, nada, rien.
No wonder all those ghastly good old boys in the Con media are sounding so angry and so bitter.
His princely confidence seems to come with a princely sense of entitlement. He has, after all, spent his life having strangers fawn over him. His ill-conceived trips to the Aga Khan’s island and India suggest that he forgets that a prime minister is the chairman of a committee, not a prince.
Trudeau is an international symbol of liberalism, a Disney prince striding on the world stage, speaking up for feminism, diversity and human rights. He won’t be doing much more of that unless he can show that he knows how to put together a cabinet.
With Stephen Maher throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Trudeau in a paroxysm of barely repressed rage.
And showing his Con bias again, just like he did during Trudeau's visit to India...
When in fact the Prime Minister does seem to know enough to preside over a booming economy, where the good news just keeps on coming.
With more good news expected next week when the budget comes down.
While Maher and the others in our shabby Con media are so incompetent, they're tap-dancing on the deck of the Titanic, on their way to oblivion.
And are hardly in a position to accuse others of being pressured, when they all know they must please their corporate bosses or ELSE...
Which is perfectly understandable, except that they shouldn't call themselves journalists, the proper name is propagandists.
For the way the Con media practically canonized Jody Wilson-Raybould, and used her to attack the most feminist prime minister in Canadian history, was one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen...
And can never be forgotten or forgiven.
And the best news?
Some cartoonists are now leading the charge on the Con media and Andrew Scheer's grubby gang.
And portraying them for the first time like they really are...
The most dangerous group of alt-right extremists and just plain nut jobs this country has ever known.
Who must never under any circumstance form a Canadian government.
And when we run with that one, and schmear them as they deserve to be schmeared, will never even be able to dream of doing so for at least a generation.
Thank you fake scandal.
Keep on trucking Justin Trudeau...
