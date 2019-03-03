Sunday, March 03, 2019
The Fake Scandal and the Heart of Darkness
Ever since Jody Wilson-Raybault told what she called "her truth" to the Justice Commission, I have found the way the MSM has covered her allegations far more disturbing than the fake scandal itself.
For while I very much doubt that the scandal alone, will have any effect on the October election; it's too small and Justin Trudeau is still too popular.
The media coverage in my opinion has been so hyped, so bad, and so biased I believe it threatens the very foundations of our democracy.
And these questions need urgent answers.
(1) Why did the media swallow Wilson-Raybault's version of the truth, hook, line, and sinker, without waiting for the allegations to be challenged by those she had accused of exerting undue pressure on her?
(2) Why did they automatically assume that she was telling the truth, when her extravagant claims that she had been a great Justice Minister were demonstrably untrue?
Jody Wilson-Raybould swept into the Department of Justice on a wave of high hopes and lofty expectations. With the tide now receding on her three-year tenure as minister of justice, she leaves a residue of disappointment and a legion of perplexed supporters wondering what went so wrong.
So untrue that they should have set off alarm bells in every newsroom in the country.
And at the very least made many wonder whether she was just trying to get back at Justin Trudeau for removing her as Justice Minister...
(3) Why hasn't the media investigated allegations from lawyers who claim that she is more conservative than progressive, and is trying to damage the Liberal Party so she can cross the floor and run for Con leader after the next election?
(4) Why despite all those troubling questions is the barrage of one-sided stories continuing?
Where the Con media assault Canadians with stories so similar they are more like propaganda than journalism.
And might as well have all been written by a Postmedia stooge like Lorrie Goldstein.
Who seems to think the time has come to make people nostalgic for the Con monster Stephen Harper.
And finally, but most importantly, why is John Ivison the only MSM journalist to acknowledge that something might be wrong with the way him and his colleagues are covering the fake scandal?
For that is the heart of darkness of this fake scandal.
And the fact that none of his colleagues have thought to question their behaviour is almost beyond belief.
Considering that it's something so wrong and so evil it could cause millions of Canadians to lose confidence in their media.
Enraged by the idea that they are are trying to brainwash people into believing that Trudeau is finished.
Or dead...
Just to please their corporate bosses, and a legion of dirty old mostly male toxic Trudeau haters, by electing this sinister Con clown...
So that morally corrupt far right-wing religious fanatic, that racist, that misogynist, that homophobe, that climate change denier, that monster who would slash pensions, and dismember medicare, can take this country back to a darker time...
Where the rights of women, gay people, and other oppressed minorities, wouldn't be worth the paper they are written on. And old people and poor people wouldn't stand a chance.
Which with an election campaign just a few months away, can only undermine the very foundations of our democracy.
Thanks to our mediocre media our Canada is now in mortal danger. We cannot attack the Cons without attacking them.
And the truth, not HER truth THE truth, has never been more necessary or more urgent...
Labels: Con media, Fake Scandal, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment