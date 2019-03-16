The Day The Con Clown Andrew Scheer Was Totally Humiliated

If the situation hadn't been so tragic it would have been hilarious. Although I'm sure Andrew Scheer wasn't laughing, just keeping a very low profile.
For yesterday had to be one of his most humiliating days ever.
First he was revealed to be a religious fanatic and a bigot. Again.
And then he was made to look like a weakling AND a monstrous Con clown.
It began with the monstrous massacre in Christchurch, when Scheer couldn't bring himself to mention the words "Muslim" or "mosque" lest he upset his bigot base.
Which only served to remind Canadians of his own bigotry, as I explained here.
And which naturally set off a firestorm on Twitter, which included this set of instructions fit for a baby from Stephen Harper's former flak Andrew MacDougall.
Delete and try again. Name the place of worship. Name their religion. Put your arms around them. Condemn the specific pathology that drove their killer(s). https://t.co/2tMO8uuxZB— Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) March 15, 2019
Which finally forced Scheer to issue a second statement.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer issued a second statement after facing a storm of criticism for failing to mention the terrorist attack in Christchurch was perpetrated against Muslims during Friday prayer.
“Houses of worship, like the two mosques attacked last night, should be places where all people can meet freely and without fear,” a quote attributed to Scheer read.
“We stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters to ensure that they remain this way. We must condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the type of extreme and vile hatred that motivated this despicable act of evil.”
Which no doubt must have enraged his rabid base, especially those celebrating that monstrous massacre, of which there were many.
But didn't do much to satisfy his critics.
Bernie Farber, the head of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, pointed out that it took 15 hours of criticism before Scheer updated his statement.
“When he puts out a statement that won’t even acknowledge that the people murdered in New Zealand were New Zealand Muslims, when he speaks to a crowd that has a large number of racist and bigots and anti-immigration individuals (at a recent “yellow vest” protest on Parliament Hill) and says not a word? That’s what lets hatred grow.
Or for that matter, didn't satisfy even some in the Con media.
Is Scheer deliberately pandering or just tone-deaf? If the former, he should know that is both morally wrong and politically stupid.
A Conservative leader who panders to the far right because he fears losing support among his “base” will end up with the worst of both worlds — both moral disgrace and political failure.
But did leave Scheer looking like a bigot AND a weakling...
Or like an alt-right clown.
And I like to think I played my humble part by digging up this old tweet from Scheer.
I'm voting against M-103. Do you agree with my position? https://t.co/AcVubCHAun— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 13, 2017
And letting people know what I thought of it:
Which was retweeted and liked by a lot of people all over the country.
And whose basic message I hope will be used to attack Scheer and his hideous Con bigots all the way to the next election.
That bigot wants be Prime Minister?
Never. Never. Never...
No comments:
Post a Comment