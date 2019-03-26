The Day Jody Wilson-Raybould's Mask Finally Fell Off

I shouldn't really be blogging. My right hand is in a cast, I can't write properly with my other hand, and the pain killers are making me woozy.
But I would be in even more pain if I didn't write something about the latest chapter in the fake scandal.
Because it must surely horrify every decent Canadian.
For not only is it now crystal clear that Jody Wilson-Raybould and her accomplice Jane Philpott are trying to destroy Justin Trudeau, by posing as the defenders of democracy.
When as Neil Macdonald writes they are just two politicians playing a dirty game.
Perhaps Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are acting entirely on principle, laying their bodies across the tracks to protect our democracy and rule of law. Perhaps.
In any case, Philpott and Wilson-Raybould are politicians who are being treated as though they aren't politicians, which is every politician's lustiest dream.
Certainly, the two of them have co-ordinated a most politician-like attack on their party leader. I've been in this dodge 43 years now, and I have never seen such exquisite destruction and perfectly timed execution.
And while that is outrageous, this is absolutely unforgivable.
Relations between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould first began to fray in 2017 over concerns about her choice to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada.
A year before cabinet discussions about a plea deal for Quebec engineering company SNC-Lavalin, Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould disagreed about her recommendation of Manitoba Justice Glenn D. Joyal, sources familiar with the matter tell CTV News.
Trudeau was concerned that Joyal wasn’t committed to protecting rights that have flown out of interpretation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, particularly LGBTQ2 rights and even abortion access, neither of which are specifically enshrined in the Charter.
And the day Wilson-Raybould's mask finally fell off.
For while writing a 60-page memo to Trudeau recommending that Joyal be made Chief Justice, even though he wasn't a member of the Supreme Court was bizarre enough.
Recommending him despite his views on the Charter is simply beyond the pale.
The Prime Minister’s Office was concerned about views Joyal expressed in a speech to the Canadian Constitution Foundation’s Law and Freedom Conference in the January 2017, in which he discussed about the way courts were interpreting the Charter, ushered in by Trudeau’s father.
“It may be one of the bitter ironies of Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s Nation Building strategy of the 1980s, that despite the celebration and promotion of the Charter, it has led to an institutional imbalance that dilutes a source of Canadian distinctiveness,” he said in the speech.
His speech raised concerns that Joyal, if appointed, would be less willing to protect rights that are based on a broader interpretation of the Charter.
The good old boys in the Con media, and other toxic Trudeau haters, are of course outraged by all of this, denouncing the anonymous leak that led to those revelations, after having said nothing about the one that started the fake scandal.
With the Con fluffer Paul Wells even going so far as to declare that Stephen Harper had more class than Justin Trudeau, as only he could.
But as Neil Macdonald points out, it's the parliamentary press gallery that should be asking itself some hard questions after treating the two women as if they were saints rather than conniving politicians.
Instead of treating the Philpott/Wilson-Raybould moves as a power play, which is pretty clearly what they are, reporters have been swept along in the blast waves the duo created with their resignations and declarations. And please, let's stipulate that they are indeed a duo, not two ingenues who never imagined their principled actions would cause this sort of uproar.
And he sums up the situation like this:
I found Sheila Copps's old-school advice to Trudeau more realistic: They're dangerous. Get rid of them.
At the very least, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott are now objective allies of the Opposition, and any sensible leader would treat them as such. Jean Chrétien absolutely would. Andrew Scheer too, I'd bet.
While I summed up the situation like this:
If Jody Wilson-Raybould went to extraordinary lengths to try to appoint a Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who hated the way the Charter had protected the rights of women and LGBT Canadians, she should resign tomorrow. Period. https://t.co/XTqSxliD3N— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 26, 2019
At the end of the day I must admit, I still have no idea what those two scummy plotters are up to, and who the hell they think they are.
But what I do know is that we've heard more than enough from them.
And that the tumour must be removed before it helps kill this country...
This has already blown up in Trudeau's face. It turns out that Joyal had already withdrawn his application to the Supreme Court because wife had gotten really bad cancer. So this now looks dishonest and even cruel.ReplyDelete
Not that it matters in a sense, as long as Trudeau keeps them in cacus they are still linked to the Liberal brand, so any shots at them burns the brand whether or not it lands.
And Trudeau is refusing to boot them, which leaves him looking weak, he not the master of his own house, he's starting to look as weak as Prime Minister Theresa May. Voters don't forgive this kind of weakness.
And he is quickly running out of time to turn this around.
The truth is the Liberals are eating themselves from within and their rebuilt brand is in tatters again.
This means only Jagmeet Singh is proressives only hope to stop Scheer, because Jagmeet is clean as a whistle, so if a big NDP-Liberal swing voters switch happens he has a shot of winning.