Monday, March 11, 2019
Why The Fake Scandal Is Now More Dead Than Alive
Well the fake scandal is now more than a month old, and it's starting to look its age. A little wizened, a little flaky, a little green around the gills
But if you thought it might finally keel over, or return to its crypt, before it drives most decent Canadians crazy.
Well I'm sorry to say you're going to be disappointed.
For the creepy Cons and the slobbering Con media would like it to continue for at least another eight months, or all the way to the next election.
With Andrew Scheer demanding that Justin Trudeau let Jody Wilson-Raybould speak further.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must lift a "gag order" and ensure Jody Wilson-Raybould can speak the full truth about her decision to leave cabinet, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Sunday.
The SNC-Lavalin controversy has exposed a crisis of moral and ethical leadership in Trudeau's office, Scheer said at a news conference in Ottawa, adding an online campaign is underway to support Wilson-Raybould.
Even though she's free to stand up in the House of Commons and use her parliamentary privilege to speak "her truth" whenever she wants.
And this is just another way to let his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall data mine the Con faithful, or those dumb enough to give him their names and e-mail addresses.
But one can understand why Scheer can't get enough of the fake scandal, for according to the latest Abacus tracking poll it has given him a small boost.
Even though Trudeau has opened up an eight point lead as preferred prime minister.
And with only about 40 per cent of Canadians closely following the fake scandal, a number that hasn't really budged since the day Wilson-Rayboult spoke "her truth."
It's clear that whatever the Cons and their slobbering media stooges say or do, this scandal is on its last legs.
Or as I said on Twitter yesterday, those trying to milk it for all its worth are bound to be disappointed.
But when the fake scandal finally does keel over, it will as I have said before, have proved useful in several respects.
It has revealed the Con media to be the enemies of the truth who must be boycotted into submission, and hopefully driven out of business.
It has shown us who the dirty old Trudeau haters are, including those in our midst who masquerade as progressives. And they will have to be dealt with harshly as well, and shunned by all decent Canadians.
And lastly but not leastly it has once again shown us the true face of the alt-right extremist Andrew Scheer.
Who will do anything to seize power and take us back to a darker age, or as the Toronto Sun says back to the Harper era.
And for that reason alone must be attacked like he never has been before.
And along with his filthy un-Canadian Cons, totally crushed if our country is to avoid a fate worse than death...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con media, Con scum, Fake Scandal, Stephen Harper
JWR had her chance to speak and left out a few things (like withholding the SNC report from Cabinet). Butts - and others - filled-in the “other side’s” perspective. If JWR was to say anything more about SNC the prosecutors would probably have to drop the charges.ReplyDelete
UU
Why the hell was CTV interviewing Ben Mulroney this weekend? Other than to prove once and for all that this is tabloid entertainment and not "news"? Or to prove a point that de facto dictatorships are better for "good governance," because you can bet that his sister wouldn't leak anything about Dick Tater Doug. Add Andrew Coyne's psychotic cousin-spite and Bill Wilson's continued mouthing off and you come to realize that Canadian politics is incestuous. It's not even politics because it has SFA to do with policy. It's a shouting match and drunk fisticuffs at the Thanksgiving dinner table.ReplyDelete
This is so fucking stupid. It's a contrived and coordinated hit job to attack Trudeau on the PR front, not just make him lose reelection but destroy his career and reputation as a person. To make him the most hated man in Canada... well, except in Québec, which the ROC hates anyway and which probably would do well to quit the ROC once and for all. The NYT (which has severely dropped in respect among Americans for their atrocious coverage of Hillary Clinton) was even chiming in, asking whether women would stand by the "feminist" (intentional scare quotes on their part) PM. Meanwhile, all of a sudden Ezra of all people has developed a newfound respect for Celina, whose husband is now making the circuits calling Justin a racist bully who dared yell at a strong black woman. So on top of everything else, Media Canada decides to make this a race war! Way to deflect from Aryan Andy and his Neon Nazis, eh?
What a sad, sad farce. Even the AP said this was a "no-sex, no money scandal" and yet it's being blown up at home like Watergate on top of Russiagate on top of the Catholic Church. Amid all the fake sympathy for the put-upon women (how feminist is that, to treat them like damsels in distress?), a trio of grandstanding narcissists who I'm sure are loving their time in the spotlight right now, they've dehumanized Trudeau himself. He's being called a woman-beater, a pedophile and now a racist. They just had to turn Trudeau into "Trump North" even as the actual Trump North is courting believers in Pizzagate and riling up Rebel scum to chant LOCK HIM UP. Does anyone care how the Trudeau children might be feeling if they see any of this? Doubt it. Maybe not Hadrien as he's still little, but Xavier and Ella are old enough that they must be tangentially aware. Justin even brought Xavier along to take pictures with Adam Scotti, and the goon squad was bullying Xavier too. Can you say Chelsea Clinton, Malia and Sasha Obama? I feel so bad for the Trudeau family right now, and wish I could just give them all a big cross-border hug. None of them deserve this filth. Look what the Brits do to the Duchess of Sussex. Canada wants that? Oh, right. English Canada does.
The only sane coverage of this is happening in Québec, and they're sick of it. They're disgusted. They're looking at how the Ottawa/Toronto Con media has gone full Jerry Springer, Fox News, TMZ, and absolutely lost their minds. The Sun was even picking on Alex Trebek because they're just awful. They're not discussing the merits of DPAs, they've gone all-in on their Diana-in-the-tunnel mission to destroy "the people's PM." Here's a good article from La Presse about how Media Canada is insecure, made themselves the story, and is now taking sadistic delight in tearing down the prince of their own creation.
http://plus.lapresse.ca/screens/94465a0a-a71e-443c-9e65-bc7052fd90c1__7C___0.html
Reading it only made me feel even more sympathetic for Justin Trudeau. Painfully so, in fact. They've treated him like a child star who grew up and got too successful for their liking, and now they want to chew him to bits. Sheesh, they're going about this like he's Michael Jackson.
A pox on all their houses.
That cartoon of the three opposition parties milking the scandal summed it up perfectly. It's pretty obvious that the only reason that Andrew Scheer (or anybody else for that matter) wants more people involved to talk is to keep the story on the front page.ReplyDelete
What continues to baffle me is what the NDP or the Greens think they're going to gain by joining the Tories in attacking on this issue. The NDP in particular have more problems to deal with than just damaging the governing Liberals. If they think this is how they get the megaphone, they're sorely mistaken. They need to figure out what they're all about and hammer that home rather than playing into this grade school-level nonsense.
-KM