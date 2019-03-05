The Fake Scandal and the Con Media Disconnect

I'm having trouble trying to characterize the feverish dance of the Con media around the blazing bonfire of the fake scandal.
Is it something out of Lord of the Flies where the shabby stooges
Or is it some kind of horrible mental condition you can contract in the incestuous village of Ottawa at the end of a very long winter?
I don't know, I'm not a psychiatrist, but one thing is for sure; the disconnect between the media and the people they are supposed to serve has never been greater.
For as you can see according to the latest Nano poll, despite that orgy of biased coverage the dial has hardly moved.
And Justin Trudeau remains by far the leader most Canadians prefer as prime minister.
Which was also made only too clear to me by the sight of all these people lining up last night to attend a Trudeau rally in Toronto in -15 degrees weather.
People who like most decent Canadians don't give a damn about that fake scandal.There is a very, very long line to see Justin Trudeau at his climate change rally. People I talk to say they support the PM and are unfazed by the resignation of Jane Philpott or the SNC-Lavalin scandal #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Nrt1aLeeQl— Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) March 4, 2019
So why is the Con media spitting in their faces, and trying to bite off the head of the decent leader they most admire?
The leader who has stood up for the rights of women, LGBT people, and other oppressed minorities more than any other in the history of Canada.
The one who has reduced unemployment to a 40-year low, and has taken our country to the number one position on this health and happiness chart.
And made it the envy of the world.
What are the grubby hacks from the Con media going on about, and where is that scandalous media disconnect coming from?
Jeffrey Dworkin offers up some possible reasons for what might be causing this journalistic failure
When newsrooms have been hollowed out by economic downsizing and digital technology, there are fewer journalists around who are able to take the time to flesh out the story. The fear of being scooped by another news organization results in a lot of two-dimensional reporting.
From shrinking newsrooms to schadenfreude.
The German concept of taking delight in the misfortune of others. It’s a particularly journalistic attitude. It also takes revenge on a prime minister who has constantly pointed out Canadians’ moral deficiencies.
And although I believe Dworkin left out the most important one, where the Con media get down on all fours, and do everything they can to pleasure their corporate bosses.
I particularly like the schadenfreude one.
It's so Canadian to try to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, or go after the tall poppy, even if we end up wallowing in mediocrity, in the big land of the little people.
And it's so obvious to me that a lot of those angry old men, and other toxic Trudeau haters, hate him more for who he is or what he represents, than what he has ever done.
For he is the living symbol of a new generation telling them that a new day has dawned and that their day is over.
But whether you agree with that or not, nobody can deny this:
This is a particularly Canadian scandal: not much happened, but whatever happened must be reported. Repeatedly.
It’s time for a pause in this story. Getting it first is fine. But getting it in context is even better. The breathless headlines and relentless repeating what has already been reported has created a depressing environment of hysterical journalism.
The journalism is hysterical, it is a grotesque feeding frenzy, and on the eve of an election campaign it threatens our democracy.
It’s not too late to get this story right. If we don’t, we should be prepared for an increasingly breathless style of reporting for the next several months, leading up to the election. And that kind of journalism, as we are seeing from the U.S., does not serve either the public or the democracy.
Andrew Scheer with the help of the stooge media is trying to turn this fake scandal into a power grab. A way to steal the election.
So he can turn this country over to religious fanatics and powerful far-right American interests, and change it into a living nightmare.
So the choice couldn't be simpler or starker...
Stand with the only Canadian leader who can defeat Andrew Scheer.
Don't let Scheer and his traitor Trumplings win.
Don't let the bonfires their Con media stooges started, consume our Canada...
