Michael Coren On The Shocking Behaviour Of the Con Media
Ever since the fake scandal erupted, I've sometimes felt like that other Simon in William Golding's Lord of the Flies. The one who could see what others couldn't, or didn't want to see.
The one who knew who the real monster was.
Because for me the real monster was the way the Con media covered the story, with a feverish one-sided assault on Justin Trudeau, so biased and so sweaty with toxic Trudeau hatred it was practically pornographic.
And worse, because this one-sided hysterical coverage did not reflect the views of most Canadians, that gaping disconnect also struck me as totalitarian in nature, and a threat to our democracy.
So I'm really glad to see somebody in the MSM finally call out the monster.
As Michael Coren does by questioning whether the fake scandal is as "significant" and as "repugnant" as the frenzied Con media would have us believe.
I just don’t see it. In fact the discrepancy between media coverage of SNC and the popular reaction is quite shocking. Every poll shows, understandably, the Liberals as being damaged by all of this, but nothing like to the extent that the journalistic coverage would indicate.
In that the discussion and the condemnation fills virtually every newspaper, magazine, and television and radio show every day, Trudeau should be about as popular as a porcupine at a nudist colony.
Predicting that the fake scandal will fizzle out soon, and that Trudeau will survive, because among other things Canadians aren't that dumb.
Yet while his prestige and reputation has clearly been damaged, he is still more appealing that his rivals, and with the election not until October it is entirely possible that he will win. Part of that is because the Canadian people are not stupid, and realize that whatever the importance of the SNC story it’s clear that many people are motivated more by visceral hatred of Justin Trudeau than by support for Jody Wilson-Raybould. In other words, this is schadenfreude rather than justice, and that can become rather tiresome rather quickly.
While warning that we should all be concerned by the way the media has behaved, for it has been a horror show.
The hyperbole thrown at Justin Trudeau, and the accusations that he has achieved nothing and is a constant hypocrite are over-the-top. His inconsistency isn’t a sign of gross dishonesty, and the utter lack of nuance in some of the more vehement attacks on him have begun to play to deaf ears. The perception is that it’s become more about personality than politics, and even looks like bullying, which ironically is the very crime of which the prime minister is being accused.
I'm glad somebody is calling the Con media bullies, for there is no other word to describe them. But I only wish Coren had been harsher, for it has been an obscene spectacle.
And these burning questions remain: Why did it take so long for somebody in the MSM to notice the monster?
When I and many others on social media have been denouncing that orgy of bias for weeks.
Why haven't others in the MSM spoken out?
And what if the monster should rear its ugly head during the election, and continue working to elect the alt-right extremist Andrew Scheer?
Because that is the real threat to our country and its values. And why those Cons stooges, and the dirty old toxic Trudeau haters, must be attacked like they have never been attacked before.
That is why they must be named, shamed, and shunned by all decent Canadians.
Before they rise up like beasts again, and try to steal the election...
It's not only that Trudeau's being accused of hypocrisy. He's being accused of being everything from an abuser of women to a racist. They wanted a Trump to compete with the American media coverage, so they manufactured one out of whole cloth. Now that Scheer's brought Pizzagate into the news cycle, Trudeau's even being called a pedophile, and the lunatic troll army is claiming that his family's charity foundation is corrupt and involved with the Clinton Foundation and connected to SNC-L and all of it is connected to child sex trafficking. The language and rhetoric being employed tries to make JWR into Christine Blasey-Ford and Trudeau into Brett Kavanaugh. Somehow or another an issue of perception and high-level legalese got turned into "oh my God, Justin Trudeau raped three women in his cabinet! INPEEEECH! LOCK HIM UP!" This is abhorrent and offensive to actual victims of sexual assault. It's libelous, it's vulgar, and there are a lot of people who need to face lawsuits of their own.ReplyDelete
This whole thing is stupid, it's sick and for anyone with two brain cells to put together who hasn't been infected by the prion disease of Clinton -- er, Trudeau Derangement Syndrome, it absolutely reeks of a media creation and a vile character-assassination campaign. Once again, can you say "But his emails?" Coren is absolutely right to call them out. He used the words "visceral hatred" in an earlier interview with Wendy Mesley about the evangelical Christian movement infecting the Cons. Some "Christians" they are. They want to crucify a man based on specious allegations and the whims of the mob.
Woe to you Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean. Matthew 23:27
Rid yourselves of all malice and all deceit, hypocrisy, envy, and slander of every kind. 1 Peter 2:1
I just hope he's correct that enough people will wake up in time to see it for what it is. His keyboard to, well, God's ears. The Pontius Pilates of Postmedia need to stop giving Barabbas Scheer a free pass and washing their hands of the blood that's already on it. They won't, so they're the ones who need to be publicly condemned.