The Day The Con Media Got A Lesson In Good Manners

The fake scandal may be withering on the vine, or slowly starting to rot, but the Con media are still trying to bring it back to life.
Still huffing and puffing or gnawing on Trudeau's socks, in what has to be one of the most disgusting spectacles in modern Canadian history.
So I was glad to see the Inuit leader Natan Obed teach them some manners.
It happened during a moving ceremony in Iqualuit, where Trudeau apologized for the way the government mistreated Inuit with tuberculosis in the 1940s-1960s.
When the Con media disrespected those present by blowing away the ceremony and asking the prime minister more questions about the fake scandal.
And Obed said enough is enough.
The media has a role in reconciliation, too.
I don’t want to quote him in this tweet in case I misquote, but his plea is worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/cUC5xYFXQj
It's hard to believe that Obed should have to say that on such a special day...
"I think something that the media should reflect on is that throughout all of this, there has always been more important stories. And the stories of human rights abuses to Inuit. Everytime there is something that happens, such as an apology today, there are other stories in the world. But the fact that media passed right by the people whose human rights abuses were not told by the media for decades to other stories of the day is still a reflection on the work that needs to happen in reconciliation. The Inuit who were apologized today matter. This story matters. It is a Canadian story. And I recognize that there are other media stories that matter as well. But I do hope in the future there can be more respect given to the place and time and the people who deserve to have their story told. And the media have a strong role to play to tell it."
But the media in our country are a grubby lot, who only care about pleasuring their hog bosses.
Their grotesquely biased coverage has disrespected other Canadians all over the country.
A coverage so biased most of them chose to ignore what Obed had to say in an ultimate act of disrespect.
But that's OK, long after the stinking corpse of the fake scandal has been buried and forgotten.
And Trudeau has won the next election.
We will remember what they did.
And we will make them pay for it...
Boycott them, cancel your subscriptions, teach them a lesson they will never forget...
