The Filibuster That Showed Why The Cons Are Unfit To Govern

After a voting marathon that ran non-stop for more than 30 hours the Con filibuster ended early this morning.
It failed to achieve its objective of forcing the Liberals to allow Jody Wilson-Rabould to speak "her truth" again, which was absurd to begin with since experts have testified she can say what she wants in the House of Commons anytime she wants.
But it did cost taxpayers at least $1.5 million dollars, it did get some really bad reviews.
And it did make Andrew Scheer look like a liar. Again.
The Liberal scandal continues! Conservatives are protesting Justin Trudeau’s cover-up. Watch the votes live: https://t.co/aFXZTNJBNe pic.twitter.com/KGlmVM2h0j— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 22, 2019
For although he tried to make it sound like he was leading his weary troops to victory, after only 12 hours he was already pulling a disappearing act.
And even the Con-friendly John Ivison was not impressed.So I've been voting for 21 hours now. The leader here the least is Scheer. Last vote was 95-44, so less than half of MPs are here. I support getting answers on #SNCLavalin but this will not work. #GPC #cdnpoli— Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) March 21, 2019
And then there were all those programs that the Cons voted to defund.
As MPs, we're sent to Ottawa to fight for our communities and part of that is casting votes on your behalf.— Andy Fillmore, MP (@AndyFillmoreHFX) March 21, 2019
All night long and into today, Conservative MPs have chosen to vote against funding many important services their constituents rely on. #cdnpoli #ConservativesVoteAgainst pic.twitter.com/wcqPtSTgCz
Including this gift to their darling Jody Wilson-Raybould...
Which when you put it all together, can only be described as a roll of shame, and will be used against those fascists all the way to the next election.
The scary part is that the Cons, with the help of the NDP, almost managed to bring down the government.
But in the end won only a small, very very small victory.
When the hideous Con Scott Reid reported Justin Trudeau to the Speaker for eating a
Who among us hasn't had to sneak a chocolate bar on occasion? #pnpcbc @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/5kJv2N8j3R— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 20, 2019
As only a Con could.
But I suspect that Trudeau will have the last laugh, for the whole ugly episode debased our parliament, and gave Canadians an idea of what the Cons might do to our country, if they should manage to win the next election.
And it was such an ugly spectacle, decent people are starting to speak out, even some in the media.
The Cons overplayed their hand, as they have so many times before.
But this time, with the spectre of right-wing extremism hanging over them, they will not be forgiven.
They have showed us who they really are, and for that they must and will be defeated if our Canada is to survive...
