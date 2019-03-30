The Day The Fake Scandal Became A Political Farce

I've been enjoying a brief blogging break; taking time off to give my injured right arm time to heal.
And in my free time doing nothing much more than waiting for Spring to arrive.
For it's still not here, it's still too cold, and it's going to snow tonight,
Which makes me wish I was in Scotland, where even in the moody highlands my family tells me, the crocuses are blooming.
And at nearby Brodie castle I'm sure the daffodils are too...
But sadly, here in Canada, the only thing growing is the fungus of the fake scandal.
Which just keeps oozing along, day after day, week after week, for eight weeks now.
With the latest episode featuring Jody Wilson-Raybould making another
Jody Wilson-Raybould threw another can of gas on the SNC-Lavalin fire — and prompted calls for her expulsion from the Liberal caucus — with the revelation Friday that she secretly recorded a phone call in which she claims her job as justice minister was threatened if she didn't intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Montreal engineering giant.
Which couldn't be more staged, more creepy, and of course, more unethical.
But while I can only hope that creepy behaviour will cause her halo to dim in the minds of at least some decent Canadians.
We already knew that she was a lousy Justice Minister, and that the fake scandal was all about her. But now that we know that she secretly taped her colleagues, dare we also hope that her fake halo will finally go out? https://t.co/scpsCuLzix #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tDJ56tyvHI— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 29, 2019
It didn't seem to bother our Con media one bit.
Because they are in yet another feeding frenzy.
And those who point that out like Frank Graves...
Get jumped on by Con gasbags like Andrew Coyne.
Who seems to have mislaid his moral compass, in his frenzy to get at Justin Trudeau.
As have so many of his brutish, biased colleagues, who have taken journalistic depravity to a new low in this country.
And what makes all of the above even more disgusting, or more cringingly embarrassing, is that it's such a small, shabby fake scandal.
Such a small little story compared for example to the Brexit horror story.
Where Theresa May is slowly eating her own government,
Damn 😲 She got the whole thing 😂😂😂😂😂😂#Brexit #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/fFnUdDme4U— Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) March 29, 2019
And the Brexit hardliners are in the streets, calling those who want to stay in the E.U."traitors."
All of which has the distinguished former Globe editor Geoffrey Stevens calling our teeny weeny scandal a political farce.
Why should anyone who is not suffering from oxygen-depletion in the Ottawa bubble care how many angels can dance on the head of this pin?
It is the stuff of political farce, a crisis inspired by a news media that cannot, or does not choose to, distinguish between a political disagreement and a political scandal, and embraced by opposition politicians shopping for weapons to bring down the Liberals.
And although we have heard the same story repeated over and over again, Jane Philpott, the other half of this Connie conspiracy, still insists there is "much more" to be revealed.
I'm skeptical. I think the "scandal" is played out. It was a distraction not a historic event. There are many more important issues to be addressed and policies (both government and opposition varieties) to be weighed before the nation goes to the polls.
When in fact all that remains to be revealed is how Trudeau and his Liberals are going to deal with those two rogue MPs.
Geoffrey Stevens says he hopes Justin will take some guidance form his father.
His father, more ruthless than the son, would not have been so patient. He would have booted the arsonists before they burned their party to the ground.
But I don't know. It might only give the two Connies more publicity. And let's face it, this fake scandal is bigger than both of them
It never would have happened if our media wasn't so corrupt, and if in this big country there weren't so many little people.
And one thing is for sure. Jody Wilson-Raybould will never be able to pose as a saint again.
Her halo has fallen off....
Now she's just another Con clown.
And one way or the other her day will soon be over...
I haven't been able to listen to the tape. She knew the call was coming; did she prepare a script to put herself on a golden throne ? If it reads that way she is even more dishonest than I thought.ReplyDelete
She supports a Charter beating judge, and then writes a skript and makes here own scripted reality show. She is a wingnut of the highest order, make her fly JT.ReplyDelete
We will see soon enough whether the voting public agrees, Simon. There are two sides and each has its ardent supporters. There is a third, possibly larger group, that sees neither side with clean hands. With FPTP still in place, just a few percent is enough to make a huge difference. That's where the uncommitted vote becomes so critical. Harper won his majority with 39.62%. Trudeau won a significantly larger majority with 39.47%. Both men got slightly less than two out of five votes.ReplyDelete
Curiously enough I just listened to a spirited discussion on LBC London about ridding the UK of FPTP in the wake of the Brexit fiasco. That would have ensured we would never be at risk of an Andrew Scheer government.
Not doing much more than waiting for spring to arrive. Simon, here on Vancouver Island, Nanaimo, we skipped spring and are into summer. Its lovely. All the bulbs are up, flowers blooming, yes, and the drought has started with no real rain for 3 weeks. Flooding else where in North America, but here I've had to water the plants already.ReplyDelete
Simon, just letting you know I follow your Blog, and always count on your voice for our side, amidst the white noise of the opposition politicos of every stripe & the media-driven anti-Trudeau Sturm und Drang.ReplyDelete
Get well! And God Bless.
Can we surmise that JWR is Fife's "source" and he was aware of the surreptitiously taped audio used to bolster her claims of "pressure"? JWR came off as if she was talking from a script and Fife and the G&M have hit a new low.ReplyDelete